'You Don't Just Trust People': Law And Order's Mehcad Brooks Talks Tony Goldwyn As New District Attorney After Sam Waterston's Exit
Tony Goldwyn portrays Law & Order's new DA, and Mehcad Brooks shared his thoughts on the character.
Law & Order lost its last remaining star from the original run of the series with Sam Waterston's departure as DA Jack McCoy, but Season 23 still has plenty in store in the 2024 TV schedule. Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn has joined the show to play new District Attorney Nicholas Baxter. The change is bound to shake up the status quo for the detectives and attorneys who are still on board, and Mehcad Brooks opened up about the newcomer's arrival.
Mehcad Brooks' Jalen Shaw went through the wringer in Law & Order's first episode without Jack McCoy, which you can find streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. Between some sky-high personal stakes for Shaw and the scene that left Brooks needing to "go home and unravel," it was probably for the best that he didn't have to deal with a new DA on top of everything else.
That won't be the case for much longer, however. So, when I spoke with Brooks, he shared how the Law & Order status quo is different with Baxter as DA after Sam Waterston's departure:
Law & Order fans aren't the only ones with a blank slate when it comes to DA Baxter at this point! The characters are in the dark as well. Shaw and Co. worked with Price in the first episode without McCoy, with Hugh Dancy's character serving as acting DA. That changes once the show comes back from its brief break, and Mehcad Brooks went on to share Shaw's trust issues with the new District Attorney:
The cops and lawyers of Season 23 have only ever worked under Jack McCoy as DA since Law & Order's revival return, so working with Baxter is presumably going to be new territory for all of them. Whether that makes their jobs easier or harder remains to be seen! Brooks continued:
"Deliberately careful" is definitely not how the detectives and DAs had to define their approaches to working with McCoy, but Baxter's motivations are mysterious at this point. While McCoy stepping down meant that the mayor couldn't install one of his cronies into the office to ruin Price's career, that doesn't mean Baxter is going to be Jack 2.0.
Luckily, the wait to see DA Baxter in the mix with the rest of the characters isn't too much longer. Law & Order went on a brief break after the end of February, but will return on March 14 with the murder of a successful Wall Street investor. While Shaw and Riley will have to investigate, Baxter will put pressure on Price and Maroun to secure a guilty verdict.
Based on the promo for the episode, there will be plenty of drama to go around! Take a look:
Tony Goldwyn's first episode of Law & Order, called "Balance of Power," airs on Thursday, March 14 in its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot on NBC. As always, L&O is followed at 9 p.m. ET by Law & Order: SVU and then Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable