After Law & Order: SVU Gets A New Character For Season 28, I Love The EP’s Take On What It Means For Benson

Law & Order: SVU might be going into its 28th season this fall on the 2026 TV schedule, but it's still keeping fans on the edge of their seats. While it’s unknown how much longer the Dick Wolf franchise will run, it seems like the writers are always looking for fresh ideas. This includes adding some new characters to the show, and I love the executive producer’s take on what the latest addition means for Benson.

Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron is set to recur on SVU as jury consultant Gwen Sharpe, per TVLine. Fans will meet Gwen in the season premiere that will air on Thursday, October 8. While Gwen was initially going to be someone who would cross paths with Mariska Hargitay’s beloved Captain while a jury was being seated and offer her some advice, showrunner Michele Fazekas told the outlet that she saw it as an opportunity to go in a different direction. Gwen is now going to be Benson’s peer, and it’s something that’s been a long time coming:

The problem with Benson is she's the boss, so at a certain point you can't go to your subordinates, the people who work for you, and talk about how disillusioned you are. That's not good management skills.

While Benson has grown close to her colleagues over the years, Fazekas does make a good point. There’s only so much that she can do and talk with people like Fin and Rollins about without crossing a line, since she is their boss. As fans continue to wait for Stabler's return, it would be nice for Benson to be able to talk to someone else about certain things and get advice. Fazekas shared that Gwen will be that person, serving as a “nice sort of sounding board” for Benson and “somebody that she can talk to.”

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At a certain point, no one's gonna teach Benson much of anything. Benson has been doing this for a long time, but you do want somebody who has a different perspective.

As Fazekas pointed out, Benson has obviously been on the job for a long time. But it’s never too late to get a fresh perspective or help from someone who doesn’t necessarily work with or for her. I’m looking forward to how this could potentially have an impact on Benson when it comes to cases and maybe even her personal life.

(Image credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Even though they're still figuring out how much we'll see Smith-Cameron’s character on the long-running crime procedural, Fazekas shared that she expects her to appear “at least three times, if not more” during the upcoming season. More information on Gwen will likely be revealed in the coming weeks, but knowing that we’ll meet her in the season premiere will definitely be something to look forward to in October.

Surprisingly, this will not be Smith-Cameron’s first appearance on SVU. She is among the many actors who have portrayed more than one character in the Law & Order franchise. Smith-Cameron has been in four episodes of The Mothership as four different characters between 1992 and 2009. She also was in two episodes of Criminal Intent as two different characters in 2001 and 2007. Meanwhile, her first appearance on SVU was in 2011 during Season 13.

Her upcoming role as Gwen will be her first recurring spot in the franchise, and I’m excited to see how it all goes down. Season 28 of Law & Order: SVU premieres on Thursday, October 8 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.