Alexandra Daddario Tucked A Bikini Photo In Between Sweet End-Of-Summer Pics

We know Alexandra Daddario knows how to bring it, both with her acting and her stylish wardrobe. Whether she rocks a sheer dress or looks adorable in a cotton candy-shaped frock , the White Lotus actress rarely ever misses when it comes to fashion. Now, with summer winding down, Daddario decided to sneak in a bikini photo as well as other sweet end-of-season pics.

Fall season may be approaching, but it doesn’t mean we should forget any fun summer memories. Daddario sure hasn’t, as she celebrated the end of the sunny season with a bikini pic and other picturesque moments in her Instagram carousel below:

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Given these end-of-summer photos, I really wish I was could be wherever Daddario's photos are posted from. We can see beautiful selfies of the actress wearing a cute white floral dress with a cap on, which lookes like a sweet mix of elegant and sporty. However, I have to say I really love seeing the San Andreas actress lounging around in a baby-blue bikini on a boat. She looks so relaxed wearing the swimwear as the sun beams down on her. Talk about vacation goals.

The Percy Jackson actress has so many other photos that I adore as well. As an Italian food lover, I could gush at the sight of that spaghetti. There's also a glimpse of a darling turtle striking a pose as well as the calming blue waters flow in a video. I even love that the NYC native is showing her roots by posing in front of the Manhattan Bridge.

However, the photo-worthy moment that melted my heart was the pic of Daddario and her curly-haired little boy as he tries to snag the multiple hats she's wearing. Daddario looks like quite the proud mamma. I also have to give her son credit for being able to stand in her high pink, platform pumps. Even my own adult-size feet wouldn’t be able to accomplish that!

Given Alexandra Daddario has a full schedule of TV and film projects, it’s no wonder she's taken some time to kick back and enjoy a good bikini moment. The third season of her AMC series, Mayfair Witches, finished filming in February and is expected to premiere in 2027. She's also starring in a Hershey’s Chocolate movie that will see her play the wife of founder Milton S. Hershey. With plenty of projects on her plate, I'd say this sunny downtime is well deserved.

There's a chance this may be the last bikini moment of the season for Alexandra Daddario. Still, I’d like to believe the Emmy nominee will continue to create more fashion photo moments as the fall rolls in. Don’t forget to check out the 2026 movie release Hershey, which opens in theaters on November 25th.