A Source Claims CBS News’ Bari Weiss Is ‘Obsessed’ With Landing Chris Cuomo, But There’s One Issue

Since becoming the editor-in-chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss has reportedly been seeking to revamp the company in several ways. As part of those efforts to revitalize the brand, Weiss has brought in new talent, especially when it comes to 60 Minutes. It was more recently alleged that Weiss had her sights on inking Chris Cuomo to a deal with the Eye Network. A new report now suggests that the exec is dead-set on making that hiring happen, though that’s reportedly easier said than done due to one key reason.

What should be made clear up front is that, as of this writing, Weiss has not publicly expressed interest in having Cuomo at CBS News. An insider recently spoke to The New York Post, however, and they claimed Weiss was "obsessed" with trying to land the veteran newsman. Nevertheless, any chance of that happening is reportedly being held up by an ongoing legal issue:

Bari really wants Chris Cuomo — like, really. She is obsessed with him and they text. She wants him but can’t have him because of the CNN litigation.

Cuomo previously worked for CNN, having started with the company in 2013 as the co-host of its morning show. In May 2021, Cuomo made headlines after it was alleged that he’d been involved in strategy conversations in relation to the sexual harassment claims facing his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris was eventually suspended for purportedly contributing to Andrew’s defense before CNN fired him in December 2021. By March 2022, Chris filed suit against his former employers.

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As it stands, Cuomo is seeking $125 million from the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned media entity and claimed he’d been subjected to a “smear campaign” that damaged his reputation as a journalist. What’s more is that CBS News’ parent company, Paramount Skydance, is seeking to solidify its merger with WBD, and that would bring CNN under its purview. So, with all that in mind, it would be difficult for Weiss to bring Cuomo aboard, if she’s actually planning to do so.

One other source, who’s supposedly close to Weiss, alleges that she’s very aware of the legal situation Cuomo is involved in right now. This insider also claims talks between both parties are in the “pre-infancy” stage and that there have been “no conversations saying, ‘We want to hire you.'” Should Weiss actually pursue an agreement, she’d have to somehow woo Cuomo away from his current position at NewsNation.

The Cuomo of all this aside, Weiss herself continues to make headlines for the decisions she’s reportedly making at CBS. Her decision to clean house at 60 Minutes has been met with backlash, though a report suggests some employees are happy with the change in staff. There continue to be questions, however, about how the news magazine show will fare when it returns for its 59th season in September. Sources claim Weiss is making a marketing push in order to drum up buzz ahead of the premiere.

Also, rumors are still swirling in regard to the possibility of Bari Weiss running CNN if the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger happens. It would be somewhat ironic if Weiss ended up heading up the brand and hiring Cuomo. Of course, for now, those are some big “ifs,” and only time will tell whether they pan out.