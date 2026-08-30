After The Days Of Thunder Sequel Announcement, Fans Have The Same Funny Anne Hathaway Take

Tom Cruise’s sequel era is set to continue as, this weekend, the actor officially confirmed that work on a new Days of Thunder movie has begun. He announced the news in a video, which also included his new co-star, Anne Hathaway! The two actors expressed excitement while sharing the big news, and their rapport is already apparent in my eyes. Fans seem to have been delighted by this development but, while sharing their thoughts on the movie, many also shared a funny (and accurate) take involving Hathaway.

It was probably a given that fans would take to the comment section and express hype over the return of Cruise’s Cole Trickle. The same can also be said of Hathaway’s inclusion, as the Oscar winner remains a beloved star. What really made me laugh, though, was that under the Instagram post, a number of users couldn’t help but point out how busy Hathaway has been as of late. And, amid that, a recurring question even emerged:

Hayden_Williams : Anne when do you sleep sis? 🤣

: Anne when do you sleep sis? 🤣 Claudiaa_dere : Does Anne ever sleep, or what? 😂😂❤️

: Does Anne ever sleep, or what? 😂😂❤️ Gencarloss : Anne is the enemy of unemployment, first lady of work.

: Anne is the enemy of unemployment, first lady of work. Salmakalife : Unemployment fears Anne Hathaway.

: Unemployment fears Anne Hathaway. Itsjesslucero : I love a booked and busy woman.

: I love a booked and busy woman. Themovieposterguy: DOES ANNE EVER SLEEP?

Seriously, I too would like to know where the Interstellar star finds the time and the energy to be part of so many productions. For context, she has five entries on the 2026 movie schedule alone, which are Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity. What’s more is that Hathaway has been promoting said movies throughout the year all while being pregnant with her third child. So, yes, anyone who wants to understand the true meaning of work ethic ought to look to Hathaway for inspiration.

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With that, what should be made clear about the comments on the Instagram post is that they’re not so much poking fun at Hathaway but expressing their admiration. That’s honestly sweet to see, and it’s a testament to the A-lister’s hard work. As for starring in five movies in a single year, Hathaway is grateful, especially since she’s “at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn’t come around very often.” Check out the actress chopping it up with Cruise on a racetrack in the Days of Thunder video below:

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) A photo posted by on

It was originally reported in July that a new Days of Thunder movie was in the works, with Jonathan Levine directing. This weekend, Levine’s hiring was not only confirmed but so was the inclusion of veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer. From a production standpoint, it seems Paramount Pictures is sparing no expense, as the movie is also being shot for the IMAX format (which really fuels my desire for a crossover with F1). It also appears the movie is being made in partnership with officials at NASCAR.

Unsurprisingly, plot details are thin at the moment, though we have been treated to some small details on Hathaway’s role. It’s been confirmed that she’s playing a racecar team owner and engineer, and I’m already intrigued by what her dynamic with Cruise’s Cole will look like.

I’m looking forward to seeing Anna Hathaway rub shoulders with Tom Cruise in the Days of Thunder follow-up, and that’s not all she has on the docket either. Aside from having already wrapped on the upcoming Ron Howard drama, Alone at Dawn, she’s also actively developing The Princess Diaries 3. All in all, we love a talented star who’s booked and busy, though I also hope she gets some time to rest (and of course, have that baby).

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Days of Thunder 2 roars into theaters on June 2, 2028. For now, stream the 1990 film with a Paramount+ subscription, and know that it’s also available to stream for free on Pluto TV.