Why Being Away From Taylor Swift ‘Hits Differently’ For Travis Kelce This Football Season

It’s been nearly two months since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in a ceremony that — by all accounts — was “intimate” despite the 1,000-person guest list. The newlyweds’ first married summer sounds dreamy, as they’ve reportedly blissed out on life’s simple pleasures like cooking Italian food and spending time with their pets. Now, however, football is back, and apparently its all-encompassing lifestyle is hitting the Kansas City Chief differently this season.

NFL regular season games kick off on the 2026 TV schedule next week, and veteran tight end Travis Kelce knows exactly how demanding this career is. It’s nothing that he and Taylor Swift haven’t navigated before but, according to Naughty But Nice’s Rob Shuter, it’s allegedly getting harder to leave his wife behind. A source alleged:

Travis hates being away from Taylor. He knew exactly what returning to football meant, but being newly married has changed everything. Missing her hits differently now.

Retirement rumors circulated around Travis Kelce during the offseason, but he chose to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th season. Now, sources say he’s allegedly questioning that decision, as he realizes how much time the football season is taking away from the first year of their married life together. A second insider claimed:

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This stopped being about money a long time ago. Travis has nothing left to prove. He has the rings, the fame and the woman he loves. Now he’s asking himself what another season is actually worth.

I’d take these reports with a pretty big grain of salt. That's because just, like Taylor Swift scoffed at the idea that she’d stop making music to get married and have babies, I doubt that being a married man has taken away Travis Kelce’s competitive edge.

Part of what attracted these two to each other is the passion they have for performing, whether that's on stage or on the field. Also, just like Swift's career plans are to continue making music, I’d imagine Kelce is pretty focused on bringing another Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City.

Either way, Travis Kelce is committed to the football team, for better or worse, at least through the end of the season. After that, though, the insider says his allegiances will be to his wife:

This will absolutely be his final season. Travis realizes how much life with Taylor he’s missing, so football may finally lose.

We’ll have to wait until 2027 to find out if that’s true, but for now Taylor Swift is reportedly doing her part to make sure distance doesn’t cause the couple to drift apart. The artist is allegedly making her home wherever Travis Kelce needs to be for football, and while his stringent schedule won’t allow for too much free time, this definitely sounds better than them spending half of the first year of their marriage apart.

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Hopefully we’ll catch Taylor Swift at her husband’s games, starting with the Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos, which airs at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, September 14, on ABC.