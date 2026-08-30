Chris Evans Has A Funny Take On Playing Human Torch Over Captain America
Evans apparently never forgot how to flame on.
Chris Evans spent nearly a decade turning Steve Rogers into one of the defining superheroes of the MCU. But, of course, Captain America was not his first trip through new Marvel movie territory. Years before donning the shield, Evans was yelling “Flame on!” as Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four films. Apparently, going back to the Human Torch after all those years required very little warming up. He even has a pretty funny take on playing that character compared to the Sentinel of Liberty.
Evans recently reflected on his surprise Deadpool & Wolverine return as Storm during an appearance at Fan Expo Boston. In a video from the convention posted on YouTube, the actor was asked what it was like to slip back into Johnny Storm nearly two decades after Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. He explained:
Steve Rogers is honorable, disciplined and (usually) focused on the greater good. Johnny Storm is the guy who would discover he can burst into flames and immediately start wondering how much attention he can get with it. The longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe star first played him in 2005's Fantastic Four and returned for Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007, four years before Captain America: The First Avenger completely changed his career and put him down a different superhero movie path.
That history helped make his Deadpool & Wolverine appearance such a great fake-out. When Evans appeared, audiences had every reason to expect Captain America. Instead, Johnny shouted his old catchphrase and joined the collection of Fox-era Marvel characters Ryan Reynolds' movie gleefully dragged back into circulation. The Gray Man star clearly enjoyed being allowed to act like a jerk again.
Evans explained that spending so many years playing Steve eventually gave him a new appreciation for just how much freedom he once had as the Human Torch:
That makes complete sense. Captain America can be funny, and Evans got some fantastic jokes during his MCU run. However, Steve is still the guy everyone looks toward when the building is collapsing. Johnny can enter the same building and immediately start running his mouth. I can definitely understand why there would be something freeing about returning to a character whose internal filter barely exists.
Of course, the Red One actor isn't finished with Steve Rogers either. He's set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, after recently discussing how carefully he considered bringing the character back following Endgame. The movie hits the 2026 movie schedule on Dec. 18.
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As someone who's watched every Marvel movie in release order since I was in middle school, obviously I love Steve Rogers. But, after hearing Chris Evans talk about Johnny, I'm starting to think I need to revisit his tenure as Storm, given those Fantastic Four flicks are streaming with a Disney+ subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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