Sandra Bullock Recalled Her Favorite Memory With Dolly Parton, And It Involved A Pink Tour Bus

The legendary musician and actress Dolly Parton may have passed away last week , but her unmatched legacy lives on. Parton not only is remembered for her music but for her incredible life in philanthropy and for the kindness she spread to those around her. There's been an outpouring of tributes and stories about Parton in the wake of her passing. However, one anecdote from Sandra Bullock truly has my heart and, of course, it involves a pink tour bus.

Bullock recently attended the premiere of her upcoming 2026 movie release, Practical Magic 2, in London. It was there that she was asked a lot of questions about returning to the beloved fantasy franchise and working with Nicole Kidman again. Yet Bullock truly seemed to light up when asked about Parton, who she briefly worked with on Miss Congeniality 2. They truly bonded when they both showed up on set with tour buses, as Bullock opted for one due to her fear of flying. She said to People :

I hated flying for the longest time, and I used to just take a tour bus everywhere and I would sleep on the tour bus. [Parton] came to Vegas, and she pulled her tour bus up next to mine—I think it was pink, of course—And I said, ‘OK, So, Miss Parton, we’ve got a hotel and room for you that’s massive.’ And she goes, ‘No, I’ll stay in the bus.’

Parton clearly had no ego about any of this at all. She was used to spending time on the bus as a musical artist so she was happy doing just that, even though she was offered time to herself to prepare for the film somewhere more comfortable. When Bullock asked her where she was going to do her hair and makeup, the singer also insisted on doing it where she was familiar -- in her tour bus. Bullock also asked where Parton would sleep, and the Oscar winner recalled Parton's response:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

And she goes, ‘Oh, I’ll do it on the bus.’ So she and I slept side-by-side on the bus.

Clearly, the Blind Side star was inspired by Dolly Parton’s down-to-earth nature and opted out of her fancy hotel room as well. Also, sleeping on side-by-side tour buses with Parton seems like an absolute dream come true, and I’d probably want to do the same as well.

This is one of those magical Parton stories I just can’t get enough of. Even though she has passed on, her gorgeous spirit lives on through the stories people tell about her as well as the amount of work she did in her lifetime to help other people. It makes it feel like she’s still all around us, which Bullock made sure to mention:

She’s here. She sprinkles everywhere. She’s not going anywhere.

More on Dolly Parton (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) That Time The Bodyguard’s Kevin Costner Ran Over To Dolly Parton And Got Held Down…. By Her Bodyguard

What an incredible woman, who never forgot her humble beginnings as a traveling musician, sleeping on tour buses while she wrote sustaining hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You,” which was made famous by Whitney Houston . Parton always seemed to be the same girl in the back of a tour bus, and I appreciate how she never appeared to get wrapped up in fame and fortune. Hopefully, this story inspires other artists to stay close to their roots as well, the way it inspired Bullock.

Dolly Parton may no longer be with us, but the masses can still enjoy her work in cinema and in music. You can revisit her work with Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, which is now available to rent or buy on digital platforms.