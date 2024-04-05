Law And Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Is Hyping Her Next Directing Gig, But Fans Are Concerned About Organized Crime

The three Law & Order shows have been on a break for a couple of weeks in the 2024 TV schedule, but they'll return on April 11 with a special episode of SVU. Mariska Hargitay stepped behind the camera to direct as well as star, and her social media is already hyping her latest directing gig. While plenty of fans are celebrating her as a director, even more are in the comment section pushing for Law & Order: Organized Crime to be renewed for Season 5.

While Law & Order and SVU were both renewed for the 2024-2025 TV season back in March, the verdict is still out for Law & Order: Organized Crime. Since SVU and OC are pretty closely connected thanks to Benson and Stabler having a history going back to the 20th century, it's not too surprising that Mariska Hargitay's comment section on Instagram was packed full of fans who want OC back for more.

Before we get into the comments, though, check out the photo promoting Hargitay's first directing gig since the second half of Season 24:

Called "Children of Wolves," the next episode of SVU directed by Mariska Hargitay will follow a missing persons investigation after a teenager is found unconscious in the park, while Benson will face some questions from Noah about his birth. It remains to be seen if Hargitay performed in less of the episode than usual while she handled the episode behind the camera, but she'll at least have the Noah subplot.

As for what fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime have at this point... well, at the time of writing, nothing is guaranteed beyond the end of the current fourth season. Personally, I think Danielle Moné Truitt summed up why OC needs Season 5, and a purely hypothetical SVU crossover could get OC some extra attention.

Fans in the comments of Mariska Hargitay's Instagram account have their own approach (and hashtag). Check out just a handful of the many comments hoping for OC to get Season 5 in the SVU post:

meloniproject : "Ok but renew Organized Crime already!"

: "Ok but renew Organized Crime already!" mharg.itay : "Also— it’s about time you guys #reneworganizedcrime this is starting to get a tiny(huge) bit ridiculous 🤨🙄"

: "Also— it’s about time you guys #reneworganizedcrime this is starting to get a tiny(huge) bit ridiculous 🤨🙄" destinyrules78 : Love her, but we also need y’all to Keep Thursdays Organized and #RenewOrganizedCrime. We want both Benson AND Stabler"

: Love her, but we also need y’all to Keep Thursdays Organized and #RenewOrganizedCrime. We want both Benson AND Stabler" hargitaym_ : "She’s only one who gets to be captain AND director to me. Also I can’t wait❤️ and #RenewOrganizedCrime"

: "She’s only one who gets to be captain AND director to me. Also I can’t wait❤️ and #RenewOrganizedCrime" here2flail: "hope mariska gets to direct chris one day! Renew OC!"

While Mariska Hargitay's role in the franchise isn't to renew or cancel anything, the photo hyping her directing turn was cross-posted with the Law & Order Instagram account. Will the comments make any difference when it comes to Organized Crime's future? Well, there's no saying what has delayed any news on the OC front despite Law & Order and SVU's renewals, but a little extra push of fan support surely can't hurt the cause.

You can also show support by watching new episodes once they return to NBC, and all three shows will be back on Thursday, April 11. As always, Law & Order airs at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. ET, and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET. You can also find the series streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.