Law And Order's Christopher Meloni Hilariously Trolled Reports Accusing Him Of An Oversized Ego On Set

Christopher Meloni has joined a long line of older stars that are considered to be “hunks” -- or in Meloni's case even called "Zaddy' -- but following a recent report, it seemed like it may have gone to his head a bit. However, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star is hilariously trolling the reports in a recent video, and it proves that things have not gone to his head.

To lead into Meloni's epic trolling, in an article over at OK!, a source reportedly told the magazine that Christopher Meloni is an actor known to show off, and “his head has gotten even bigger” in recent years. The report went on to say that Meloni increased his exercise routine before turning 60 last year (which is a fact he has confirmed), also alleging he even works out on set, leading crew to "roll their eyes." Due to this newfound status he allegedly "struts around" on the set of the NBC show and so on and so forth.

Apparently, the actor actually caught the article, then took to Instagram ahead of last week’s new Organized Crime episode, whereupon he subtly mentioned his “super ego.” In a separate post, Meloni also shared video that confirms the impressive exercise part of the post seems to be true, while also hilariously trolling the gossipmongers.

A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) A photo posted by on

In the video, while doing some impressive splits and being watched by a slew of crew members, he was told that they were ready for him on set. The actor, in turn, responded he still had 100 push-ups to do, also hashtagging the post #bensonlikesit. Your move, Mariska Hargitay.

It's nice to know that Meloni can joke around even about false accusations. It’s not easy dealing with trolls, but sometimes it’s the price to pay when it comes to making TV magic. Hopefully, now he can put the reports to rest, though it seems like they may have given him some good ideas for how to run his social media as well.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Christopher Meloni has “showed off” on set. At the beginning of filming for SVU’s 23rd season, Mariska Hargitay gave fans a look at her and the Organized Crime actor. While Hargitay was looking professional, Meloni was looking quite limber, doing some stretches against a car. So, for sure the fit part is not far off.

Clearly, Christopher Meloni’s Zaddy status has not gone to his head. Plus, it looks like the crew on Organized Crime was totally up for playing along, here. That should be enough to keep him grounded on set... or ready to troll at a moment's notice.

New episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, in case you ever want to, respectively, see Elliot Stabler solve some cases and look good while doing it.