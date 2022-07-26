Leave It To Beaver's Jerry Mathers Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Co-Star And 'Lifelong Friend' Tony Dow Died At 77
By Adrienne Jones published
Leave it to Beaver' Jerry Mathers paid tribute to his good friend, Tony Dow.
Frequently, it seems that little time passes where we don’t lose a beloved star of either the big or small screen, and today many fans are mourning the loss of classic TV show actor, Leave it to Beaver's Tony Dow (he played stalwart older brother, Wally) who died at 77. Now, his co-star and “lifelong friend,” Jerry Mathers, has shared a heartfelt tribute to Dow after his passing.
What Did Jerry Mathers Say About His Leave It To Beaver Co-Star, Tony Dow?
It’s probably true that one can go through a formative experience like growing up on the set of an extremely popular TV show as a star of that series and not become great friends with any of your co-stars, but that was not the case for Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow, who played Beaver and Wally Cleaver, respectively, on the hit series. Mathers took his tribute to Facebook, where he said:
Mathers' touching words were accompanied by a photo of the two men, which appears to have been taken relatively recently, where they're both smiling at the camera and sporting colorfully printed shirts and wearing leis around their necks. And, with Mathers' obvious shock and sadness at his long-time friend's death, such an image is clearly how he'd like to think of Dow as he continues to remember him.
More to come...
Bachelor Nation, Gilmore Girl; will Vulcan nerve pinch pretty much anyone if prompted with cheese...Yes, even Jamie Fraser.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.