Lee Child Has An Idea For Another Reacher Spinoff After Neagley, And Sign Me Up

The Reacher franchise on Prime Video just can’t seem to slow down on the 2026 TV schedule. Both Season 4 of the action drama and the first season of its new spinoff, Neagley, have been taking over the streamer. Now, as both shows work on new seasons, I've been wondering if the franchise could expand even more. Well, Jack Reacher author Lee Child has an idea for another spinoff, and I’m totally on board.

Child’s Jack Reacher series has 30 books and counting, meaning there are plenty of stories and characters to adapt. That's an overwhelming task, but it isn’t stopping the author from pitching his ideas, especially given the fact that Reacher's first spinoff series launched recently and it was renewed for Season 2. So, on the heels of the critically acclaimed Neagley and the release of Child's latest book, Chain Reaction, he spoke to Collider about potentially expanding the TV franchise through the role of U.S. Army Commanding Officer Major Susan Turner:

I was glad that Andrew brought back Susan Turner. Good character, but also a spin-off opportunity because we've already got Neagley, and Amazon tends to want as much as possible if it's working. And so, do they want another spin-off? In which case, she'll do.

Major Susan Turner is first introduced in 2010’s 61 Hours and is brought back for 2013’s Never Go Back. She is portrayed on-screen by Cobie Smulders in the 2016 Jack Reacher sequel film, which is an adaptation of Never Go Back. Now, 13 years after her last book appearance, Susan is making a comeback in Chain Reaction, which was released on Tuesday. Child’s brother, Andrew, has taken over as lead on the novels, and it sounds like he couldn’t be happier about the decision to bring Susan back.

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While Susan has yet to find herself in the Reacher show, it’s not too late. The Prime Video hit was recently renewed for Season 6, and Season 5 is in production, so there is plenty of time to get her on board. Plus, it wouldn’t be terrible if Amazon were to just give a Susan spinoff a straight-to-series order, since she’s already established in the books. I would love another Reacher series regardless, but it would be fun to introduce a new character and a new series at the same time.

As for who could play Susan, the possibilities are certainly endless. Given how separate the movies are from the show, I would assume that Smulders would not be in contention to return, but you never know. All I know is that whoever plays her would need to be someone who can hold their own with Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten.

It’s unknown what plans Amazon has for Reacher beyond the next two seasons of the Alan Ritchson-led drama and the second season of Neagley. However, there are plenty of ideas to go around. For now, fans will just have to get their Major Susan Turner fix with the latest Jack Reacher novel, Chain Reaction. Meanwhile, all four seasons of Reacher and the first season of Neagley are streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription.