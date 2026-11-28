After S.W.A.T.’s third cancellation, the series made yet another comeback on the 2026 TV schedule with a new spinoff, S.W.A.T. Exiles. Headlined by Shemar Moore, the series sees Hondo coming out of a forced retirement to lead a new group of S.W.A.T. recruits. While the first season just wrapped up on Starz, Exiles has already been renewed for Season 2. Like me, fans are likely aware that its parent series faced multiple cancellations, so I’m glad the executive producer about the lifespan of this spinoff.

During its run, S.W.A.T. was famously canceled, then uncanceled twice, before ultimately ending for good after Season 8. Exiles was announced on the heels of the OG show's series finale, and was fortunately picked up for a second season before it even premiered. It was definitely welcome news given S.W.A.T.’s track record, and fans likely can’t help but think about just how long they will have with Hondo again. That being said, it might be a little too early to wonder when we’ll have to say goodbye to 44-Squad, as showrunner Jason Ning told Us Weekly:

I’m so day-to-day in it that all I know is that I have more stories I can tell for the foreseeable future that I could even foresee. So, I’m not even thinking beyond tomorrow’s episodes, let alone beyond that.

It’s understandable, given that Exiles did just wrap its first season. If anything, it sounds like Ning has plenty of other stories to tell with Hondo and this new squad, so if he has it his way, Exiles could be going for a while. For now, though, he’s just focused on what comes next, and I can’t say I blame him. It’s better to live in the present than worry about the future, even if you never know what’s going to happen with the show’s fate.

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When S.W.A.T. Exiles was announced, it was hard to tell how the show was going to turn out, especially with Moore returning as Hondo without his former co-stars. Considering the new cast and new stories, it was clear that this was going to be very different from the series fans know and love. It was actually Ning’s mission to make the spinoff separate, while also incorporating some of S.W.A.T. as well:

Initially, when I was approached by Sony about the possibility of doing this spinoff, I was frank and honest that I had no interest in making season nine of S.W.A.T. They did eight seasons that had been very well done and incredibly successful. So, for me, I only wanted to do it if there’s a way that I could innovate it and do something different and take it somewhere new.

While this spinoff is a bit different from S.W.A.T., fans have still been getting their doses of 20-Squad. Exiles has included some guest appearances from franchise OGs such as Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, and David Lim. All in all, I love that S.W.A.T. has been able to live through another series, and even though it does include a mostly new cast, it’s been relatively enjoyable. It’s also been great to see some of the OGs, despite them only appearing in guest spots.

It’s hard to tell how long S.W.A.T. Exiles will run, but I'm hopeful that it'll have a lengthy run. At present, though, I'm just glad fans can look forward to a second season. And, with the way the first season ended, I’m itching for more. Details on Exiles Season 2 have not been revealed, so keep your eyes peeled. Fans can watch the first season of S.W.A.T. Exiles in full on the Starz app in the meantime.