Jay Baruchel Dropped An F-Bomb While Describing Season 5 Of Reacher That Makes Me Very Excited

Alan Ritchson is known for hyping up what’s to come on Reacher. In fact, as Season 4 was airing on the 2026 TV schedule , he was already starting to get us excited about Season 5. However, he’s not the only one doing that; his new co-star, Jay Baruchel, was teasing what’s to come recently, as he took a page out of Ritchson’s hype book and dropped an f-bomb in the process.

We found out Jay Baruchel was joining the cast of Reacher Season 5 earlier this summer, which was thrilling considering he was supposed to be in Season 4 but had to drop out. Now, he’s being asked about filming this upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , and while he can’t say much, he did say this to Collider :

I can't tease anything. I'll just say that there's a good chance this will be the fucking heaviest season…But yeah, this season goes very hard. On a show that goes hard, this season goes the hardest.

What a statement! Somehow, every season of Reacher seems to go harder than the last. I mean, in Season 3, we got the Paulie vs. Reacher fight , which, according to Ritchson’s co-star Olivier Richters, was “the most physically demanding thing” either of them have ever had to do.

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Then, for Season 4, Alan Ritchson was throwing bowling balls and saying that this season included “the best fight ever.” While I don’t know which one he’s referring to, I know that the finale battle of the season was certainly my favorite.

So, for Baruchel to say that Season 5 will be the “fucking heaviest” and it’ll go “very hard” is saying a lot, because the bar is already very high. However, based on Ritchson’s BTS posts and these comments, it certainly sounds like we’re in for a wild ride. Plus, when Baruchel was asked if he’d be in the action, he was willing to confirm that he would be, saying:

Oh yeah, I was on set firing a Glock off in the air just a few days ago.

Well, get ready folks, cause it sounds like we’re in for a wild ride.

That ride will be based on Lee Child’s book Make Me, which is the 20th book in his Jack Reacher series. In it, Reacher winds up in a small town in the Midwest where he finds himself working with a PI to find her missing colleague. They end up uncovering a much bigger issue that takes them to LA, Chicago, Phoenix and San Francisco, per the book’s description. However, everything ties back to this small town.

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In Season 5, Baruchel will play Chief Buck Bauer, and it sounds like he’ll be heavily involved in the action. So, you better believe I’ll be tuned in to see what exactly that action is and how it proves to be the “heaviest” season of Reacher yet.