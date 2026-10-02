I'm So Happy Reacher Fans Are Loving Neagley, And Maria Sten Had The Perfect Renewal Response

Right on the heels of Neagley’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule and its predecessor, Reacher , getting renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, the spinoff has been picked up for Season 2. That’s right, the series led by Maria Sten will be returning, and of course the leading actress and fans of her and Reacher had similar A+ and remarkably on-brand reactions to the news.

About two weeks after Neagley premiered to good reviews and Reacher Season 4 ended, the spinoff was picked up. As someone who adores this spinoff and is dying to see more of Neagley, Hudson, Keno and Renee, this news thrilled me. It also, obviously, excited its star, Maria Sten, who reposted the news on her Instagram Story and wrote:

So many more Cocoa Puffs in our future people!!!

I can’t think of a more on-brand reaction for her to have. As you know if you’ve watched the series with an Amazon Prime subscription , Neagley loves cereal, and specifically Cocoa Puffs. In fact, at one point in Season 1, she literally filled a thermos with cereal and some milk so she could eat it on the go. So, Sten reacting to the news with a statement about the breakfast food is both wonderful and fitting.

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Fans reacted to the Season 2 news with similar levels of excitement on Amazon’s post about the renewal; take a look:

Neagley said nothing as she ate her Cocoa Puffs, but smiled. -celsotavora

Reacher and Neagley both renewed let’s go!🔥🙌🏽 -giselle_barajas1234

Better had! I need it by tomorrow thank you! 🙌🏽 -1nonly_bxbeauty_85

Yayyyyy LESGOOOOO Neagley S2 & Reacher S5 & S6 incomingggg -kjs_bpbts

I could handle five seasons! Thank you! -thriftstoreonepercent

I too could handle at least five seasons of Neagley (if not more). While I love how Reacher goes to a new place and features new characters every season, I am so here for Neagley going deeper with the same ensemble season after season and really diving into their dynamic as well as their personal histories. I can’t wait to learn more about Neagley, Hudson, Keno and Renee, and I’m stoked we’ll get to see them work another case together.

Greyston Holt, who plays Hudson Riley, is also thrilled about this too, as he posted on his IG story :

We’re getting the band back together!

Like Sten, Holt had a very grateful and fitting reaction to this news. When I spoke to the cast at the Season 1 junket, they were also all excited about the potential to continue playing their characters and evolving their relationships with each other. Now, they get to, and I can’t wait to see it!

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So, now it’s time to grab a bowl of cereal and start a countdown, because Neagley Season 2 is officially coming. In the meantime, you can stream both Season 1 and the first four seasons of Reacher on Amazon Prime.