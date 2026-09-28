Alan Ritchson Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Clapping Back At Reacher Critics

The fourth season of Reacher delivered one of the most unabashedly brutal fight sequences of anything on the 2026 TV schedule. While it may not have leaned into abject realism throughout, what with Amisha Hoth walking away from that multi-story fall, the series does largely adhere to the "reality" set up by bestselling author Lee Child throughout his various novels. To the point where star Alan Ritchson will occasionally step in and respond when critical fans try to base their complaints on the books.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Case in point: Reacher's multiple knock-down, drag-out fights in the finale did not sit quite so swimmingly with one viewer who dropped his comments on Threads saying, "if you read the books, you know Reacher never loses a fight," and cites the Reacher Rules to say that the character doesn't even come close to losing any brawls. By that logic, the fan (who did compliment Ritchson in the same breath) said they thought it was a bad idea to make the outcome of any Reacher fight even potentially questionable.

That's when Alan Ritchson entered the chat to "politely" make some clarifications. In his words:

In Tripwire (3rd book), during the final fight with 'Hook' Hobie, debris from a shotgun blast drives a large nail into Reacher’s skull. He continues fighting unaware and takes a .38 to the chest. Thankfully hobo-ripped… He woke up from a three-week coma after that fight. The idea that he should fight effortlessly or unscathed is cray cray at best and non-canonical at worst. ***politely hands you some readers

If only all disagreements in this world could be like this, where the "aggressor" is just floating thoughts out there, and the "defender" shares a correction and nobody gets immediately insulting or butthurt.

Sure, everyone gets to have an opinion, but it's wild that anyone would want to watch a show or read a novel series fronted by a completely unstoppable hero (or villain) who has zero chances of losing in a confrontation. I mean, I wish I WAS that kind of character who always comes out on top, but suffice to say, that ain't me. And it's not Reacher, either.

As it often goes when Alan Ritchson chimes in personally anywhere on social media, fans were quick to applaud his "Well, actually..." rebuttal while also sharing love for the show in general. Props to the fan who pointed out that Kryptonite exists specifically to give Superman a vulnerability, since having a hero who's entirely invincible is kinda boring. Here's a smattering of other responses:

"There's wrong. There's very wrong, and then there's being corrected by Reacher about Reacher. I would fade away into dust if this happened."

"He was summoned and he Reachered the reply."

"The most articulate Hollywood mic drop in a minute"

"Coincidentally I just finished reading Tripwire a few hours ago so I can confirm the nail paradigm and that Reacher is close to loosing battles eg The Enemy. Greetings from Greece."

"I don’t have a photographic memory, but after reading every book, I’m left with a strong impression that there is usually one fight where Reacher sustains significant damage but ultimately prevails because he only moves forward. He’s not indestructible, he just always finds a way."

"Swear to god, Reacher better say Cray Cray in the next season or I’m done with this show!"

[Record scratch.] Okay wait, I don't think anyone actually needs to hear Alan Ritchson say "cray cray" in Season 5. Even though some of the stuntwork he's posted about via "proof of life" videos does sound crazy in that sense, I will not be able to handle it if he utters such slang. I also may vomit in my mouth if Reacher ever uses any slang terminology coined post 2022. Unless it appears in a novel. (So let's hope 2027 doesn't bring Lee Child's The Vibe-Mogging Chud to shelves.)

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We do already know that Reacher Season 5 will be based on the character's 12th novel, Make Me, and that it's currently filming. New co-star Jay Baruchel has had nothing but good things to say about it, and it seems like showrunner Nick Santora & Co. will successfully be able to stick to the yearly releases that so many other streaming series fail at these days.

As we wait for more updates, Reacher's first four seasons are available to stream in full via Amazon Prime subscription.