Can We Break A Reacher Rule And Let 2 Characters Come Back After Season 4's Finale?

Spoilers for the fourth season of Reacher are ahead! You can stream the series in full with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Reacher’s whole thing is that the only character who comes back is Alan Ritchson’s Reacher (and sometimes Maria Sten, who plays Neagley). Each season he goes to a new place and runs into a new set of characters. However, after watching the critically acclaimed fourth season of Reacher as it aired on the 2026 TV schedule, there are two characters from this season who I really want to come back.

I Know, I Know: Characters Don’t Really Come Back On Reacher

Trust me when I say I understand and appreciate the concept of Reacher. In this book-to-screen adaptation, he goes to a new town, trouble shows up there too, and it impacts a whole new cast of characters (and sometimes Reacher’s pal Neagley – who has appeared in multiple seasons and has her own show now). So, I'm stoked to see where Alan Ritchson’s character goes in Season 5, which is being filmed now.

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It’s fun to see how new people are impacted by him every season, and it’s always wild to see how Reacher deals with them. So, I don’t want that to change. However, every season, I find myself in love with the side characters, and I want to see more of them in the following episodes. That was especially the case with Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette's Jacob and Sydelle Noel's Tamara from Season 4 of Reacher.

I Think We Should Make An Exception For Tamara And Jacob

First and foremost, while Reacher sleeps with the enemy, there are some more-than-friends feelings between Tamara and Jacob, and I want to see where that goes. Early in the season, there was 100% a vibe between them during that coffee scene in Episode 4; there was also the moment where Tamara took Jacob's hand to comfort him. Plus, in the finale, when Jacob dumps the ashes into the ocean, he and Tamara walk away hand in hand. Personally, I thought their relationship was very cute and has a whole lot of potential. However, we’ll never get to see it past its infancy.

I’d love to see where their relationship goes, though. This whole situation clearly bonded them. Personally, I’d like to know what happens next between them, and that’s a big reason why I’d like them to come back. Do they stay close? How do they recover from this traumatic experience? Are they OK? Where exactly does their relationship stand? These are the kinds of questions I’d like answered in Season 5.

Plus, I think they both have great rapport with Reacher. I’d like to see them all team up again to solve a case. Tamara could really hold her own with Alan Ritchson’s character, and Jacob proved himself too. They made for a great ragtag team, and it feels like there’s potential for more there.

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So, yeah, I’d like Reacher to break its steadfast rule this one time and let Tamara and Jacob be in Season 5.