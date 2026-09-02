I Can’t Get Enough Of Alan Ritchson’s ‘Proof Of Life’ Videos Amid Reacher Season 5 Filming

Season 4 of Reacher may be in the middle of its run on the 2026 TV schedule, but Season 5 is already coming in hot. Production on the fifth season of the book-to-screen adaptation has begun, and it’s already seeming like it’s a tough one. Alan Ritchson shared a humorously honest take on filming in the snow during the summer, and even smashed a cake in a crew member’s face. As if that wasn’t enough, the Reacher star has been sharing “proof of life” videos, and I’m obsessed.

Ritchson is known for sharing BTS content while filming Reacher and showing off the bruises and bloodbath he’s had to endure throughout production. However, that’s not all he posts from set. Every once in a while, he uploads a video proving that he’s still alive amid the incredibly tough production. His recent update on Instagram might be my favorite one because not only does it look like Jack Reacher is getting beat up quite a lot in the upcoming season, but he claims not one person came to check to see if he’s still alive after he “made it down the gosh dang rapids” and ended up in “God knows where.”

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

The fact that it really looks like Ritchson is all by himself in the middle of nowhere really completes the whole video. I also love how funny he is, considering Reacher is a pretty serious show.

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Now, even though we don't know what to expect in Season 5, this one stunt that Ritchson is doing that’s left him in the middle of nowhere was confirmed. He previously posted a clip of himself and crew members in a wooded area near a river, creek, or stream. Assuming the two videos are related, it seems like Reacher is going to have a roller coaster of a season if he’s going down some rapids. And it’s not going to be fun for him, but it will be a blast for us.

Of course, it’s nothing Ritchson can’t handle. He’s been beaten and bruised so many times while filming Reacher. So, I have a feeling that going down some rapids is nothing, but from the looks of things, it seems like Reacher could be in some trouble. He’s never not in trouble, but this all makes me wonder what kind of predicament he’s going to find himself in during Season 5.

Since Season 4 of Reacher is still airing, it might be a while until we get any news on when to expect Season 5. The wait will surely be worth it, especially if Alan Ritchson continues posting proof-of-life videos. For now, new episodes of Reacher drop on Wednesdays for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.