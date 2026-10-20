Reacher’s Author Knows How He Wants To End The Series (But I’m Distracted By The Insane Amount Of Coffee He Drinks)

While there doesn’t seem to be an end close by for Reacher, which was just renewed for Season 5 , there could be one for the book series. The 31st book (you read that right) in the series, Chain Reaction, is out October 20 and is reportedly not the last in the series. There will most likely be a 32nd book. However, Reacher’s author knows how he wants to end the series (but I can’t help being distracted by the insane amount of coffee he drinks).

Author Lee Child has given some thought into Jack Reacher’s final moments and a dog could be involved. It’s important to note that while the British author has ideas for the ending, the book series is a collaboration between him and his brother Andrew Child, who took over the series around 2020. While one Child was celebrating the new season’s success on the 2026 TV schedule , the other was prepping Reacher for a new adventure in a small town. The British author shared his thoughts to USA Today , and yes, revealed just how much coffee he drinks.

Child Has Thoughts For Reacher's End

The newest book is taking a more modern focus. According to the premise, “Reacher finds himself in a tiny, remote town with more data centers than people. Artificial intelligence plays a major role.” Child credits his brother for the incorporation of technology into the series which began in the ‘90s. The way the author talks, this is far from the last adventure for Reacher, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have thoughts for an ending. Actually he has three.

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One of these finds our favorite hero stopping at a random place and deciding to make himself at home. Child explains how Reacher could potentially choose a civilian route as a his last hooray:

He's on his way to the bus depot at the end of the book as normal, and he suddenly stops and he says, you know what? I kind of like it here. Maybe I'll adopt a dog and rent an apartment.

The other ideas are on varying ends of drama. The first one stems from a scrapped final project entitled “Die Lonely,” and finds Reacher forced to choose between saving himself or someone else. Naturally, he takes the option where he’s “bleeding to death on a filthy floor in a motel bathroom.” The second is a more peaceful open-ended conclusion with Reacher on a bus and you never learn where he ends up. He just rides off into the sunset and it’s goodbye.

Child Drinks How Much Coffee?

To write now over 30 books in a series (or at least collaborate) and EP a series, surely the author has a trick up his sleeves, right? Turns out, Child gears up for a night of writing by drinking an average of 20 cups a day. That is not an exaggeration according to the writer. One note by USA Today reads that his record is 36. Of course, these are interspersed with gum or cigarettes or something to eat. Is this healthy? I’m not really sure how to answer that. I certainly couldn’t survive on that much coffee every day, but it seems to work for the author who has sold over 100 million copies.

Not only is the book series a success, but the Prime series just had a successful Season 4 with high-praise from critics , which isn’t always easy to get. Alan Ritchson has been teasing fans with "proof of life" videos while filming Season 5 and it’s making the wait impossible. Reportedly, the season will be adapted Book 20, Make Me. According to the synopsis: “Reacher steps off a train in a remote Oklahoma town called Mother's Rest out of sheer curiosity about its name, and soon gets pulled into a missing-person investigation.” Plus, fans are already loving the spin-off, Neagley , which stars Maria Sten and was renewed for a Season 2. You can watch both shows with an Amazon Prime subscription .

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Hopefully, since Child hasn’t settled on a true end for Reacher this means there are many more towns to visit and many more bad guys to take down, right? In the meantime, check out the newest book…. Maybe over a cup of coffee (or 20).