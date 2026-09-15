Neagley Reviews Are Here. Do Critics Think The Spinoff Holds Up To Alan Ritchson’s Reacher?
Maria Sten's show is set to premiere.
Alan Ritchson’s Reacher has been such a hit for Amazon’s Prime Video that it makes sense the show would inspire a spinoff. Neagley is set to premiere on the 2026 TV calendar on September 16, and naturally fans are wondering if it can stand up to its predecessor — against a slate of fall TV premieres, no less. Reviews are here for the series that stars Maria Sten as its titular private investigator, so let’s see what critics think.
Fans of Reacher are familiar with Frances Neagley, but the spinoff supposedly differs in tone, diving deeper into Neagley’s world, which includes a more permanent cast of characters around her than nomadic pal. CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley screened the entire eight-episode first season ahead of its release, and says Neagley has all the energy of Reacher while feeling completely fresh. She says:
David Caballaro of Collider agrees, rating the new series 7 out of 10. Maria Sten is comfortable in this role, the critic says, and makes the most of the chance to explore the character’s haphephobia. Neagley doesn’t do enough to distinguish itself from Reacher, except in the fight scenes. Neagley can’t punch her way through any situation like Alan Ritchson’s character, making her fights feel dirty and desperate. Caballero continues:
Jasmine Valentine of our sister site TechRadar has nothing but praise for Maria Sten, and in fact, she credits the actress with everything positive about Neagley. Overall, though, the critic wishes the series had ventured further away from its predecessor, because it feels a bit “same-y.” Valentine gives the show 3 out of 5 stars and writes:
Brian Tallerico of AV Club grades Neagley a B, saying it adds emotional stakes in a way that Reacher often doesn’t, and Maria Sten is boosted by a supporting cast that doesn’t steal her focus. His Neagley review reads:
While most of the reviews I’ve read have been positive, there are, of course, a couple of critics who will not be converted. Alison Herman of Variety says Neagley is a “collection of hard-surface, soft-heart tropes” that is never able to independently gain the level of momentum that Alan Ritchson injects into Reacher. Herman says:
While Alan Ritchson will appear in Neagley, it is in a limited capacity, so yes, anyone tuning in to see more of him following the finale of Reacher Season 4 may be disappointed. However, according to these assessments, fans who want to go on Frances Neagley’s journey should get some emotional payoff in addition to the things they like so much about Reacher.
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All eight episodes of Neagley’s first season can be streamed with an Amazon Prime Video subscription at 3:01 a.m. ET Wednesday, September 16.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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