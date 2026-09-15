Neagley Reviews Are Here. Do Critics Think The Spinoff Holds Up To Alan Ritchson’s Reacher?

Alan Ritchson’s Reacher has been such a hit for Amazon’s Prime Video that it makes sense the show would inspire a spinoff. Neagley is set to premiere on the 2026 TV calendar on September 16, and naturally fans are wondering if it can stand up to its predecessor — against a slate of fall TV premieres, no less. Reviews are here for the series that stars Maria Sten as its titular private investigator, so let’s see what critics think.

Fans of Reacher are familiar with Frances Neagley, but the spinoff supposedly differs in tone, diving deeper into Neagley’s world, which includes a more permanent cast of characters around her than nomadic pal. CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley screened the entire eight-episode first season ahead of its release, and says Neagley has all the energy of Reacher while feeling completely fresh. She says:

What I love about Neagley is it maintains the high-octane energy of Reacher while establishing itself as a totally new and fresh show. Maria Sten is a fantastic lead, and this series gives her titular character the time she so deserves, as we finally get to learn more about her backstory. She's also surrounded by a slew of fun characters who compliment her very well. This season sets up a promising long-term plan for this series should it continue, as well, and I sure hope it does.

David Caballaro of Collider agrees, rating the new series 7 out of 10. Maria Sten is comfortable in this role, the critic says, and makes the most of the chance to explore the character’s haphephobia. Neagley doesn’t do enough to distinguish itself from Reacher, except in the fight scenes. Neagley can’t punch her way through any situation like Alan Ritchson’s character, making her fights feel dirty and desperate. Caballero continues:

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At the end of the day, Neagley gets the job done. It's a show that delivers exactly what it promises, with a simple but well-executed mystery led by an incredibly intriguing lead and greatly elevated by a likable cast. There's a lot of room for the series to grow in character work, visual identity, and narrative ambition. However, unlike Reacher, Neagley won't be changing locations or cast, and Season 1 does a good job laying the foundation for a stronger, more confident sophomore outing.

Jasmine Valentine of our sister site TechRadar has nothing but praise for Maria Sten, and in fact, she credits the actress with everything positive about Neagley. Overall, though, the critic wishes the series had ventured further away from its predecessor, because it feels a bit “same-y.” Valentine gives the show 3 out of 5 stars and writes:

We might have changed the surname in the title, but aside from Neagley's return, very little differs. From the aesthetic look of each scene and the eight-episode storyline structure to how new supporting characters are introduced and utilized, everything is feeling exactly the same. … Sure, some elements of the new spinoff have been effective, but when the opportunity arises to create an entirely original story that's adjacent to an existing, beloved IP... could we not have been a little bit braver?

Brian Tallerico of AV Club grades Neagley a B, saying it adds emotional stakes in a way that Reacher often doesn’t, and Maria Sten is boosted by a supporting cast that doesn’t steal her focus. His Neagley review reads:

Neagley doesn’t deviate far from the ass-kicking justice of the show that spawned it, and it also stands enough on its own two feet to never feel like a pale copy of something better. Ritchson’s subtle comic timing is missed in a show that takes itself a bit more seriously a bit too often, but Maria Sten holds her own in a season-long arc that’s as much about trauma as it is pushing bad guys out of windows.

While most of the reviews I’ve read have been positive, there are, of course, a couple of critics who will not be converted. Alison Herman of Variety says Neagley is a “collection of hard-surface, soft-heart tropes” that is never able to independently gain the level of momentum that Alan Ritchson injects into Reacher. Herman says:

Frances Neagley is no Jack Reacher, and therefore the new spinoff Neagley is nowhere near as fun to watch as its flagship show. The most enjoyable scenes by far in the eight-episode season are the first few, when Reacher stops by to pass the baton to his ex-military comrade, now a private investigator in Chicago.

While Alan Ritchson will appear in Neagley, it is in a limited capacity, so yes, anyone tuning in to see more of him following the finale of Reacher Season 4 may be disappointed. However, according to these assessments, fans who want to go on Frances Neagley’s journey should get some emotional payoff in addition to the things they like so much about Reacher.

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All eight episodes of Neagley’s first season can be streamed with an Amazon Prime Video subscription at 3:01 a.m. ET Wednesday, September 16.