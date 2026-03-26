Listen: The Bachelorette Ain't ‘Canceled.’ The Pickle ABC's In With The ‘Paused’ Season
Will we ever see Taylor Frankie Paul's season?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The drama surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul continues one week after a disturbing video related to the MomTok leader’s 2023 arrest was leaked, prompting ABC to pull Paul’s season of The Bachelorette from the 2026 TV schedule. Rumors have swirled that the network is looking for a quick replacement in hopes of providing Bachelor Nation with something more than AFV reruns, and according to one source, there’s still the possibility that the already-filmed Season 22 could see the light of day.
ABC executives knew about Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 arrest for domestic violence against her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, when she was chosen to lead The Bachelorette. The incident was featured on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ very first episode (streaming with a Hulu subscription). However, the video showing Paul throwing metal chairs at Mortensen — one of which reportedly hit her daughter — proved to be too much, and her Bachelorette season was scrapped … for now. An industry insider told Page Six:
It’s true that the network seemed to choose its words carefully in the statement released March 19 — just three days before The Bachelorette Season 22 was set to premiere. ABC said:Article continues below
“At this time” is the key phrase here, seemingly indicating that a time could come when they feel OK with airing Taylor Frankie Paul’s supposed love story. It all comes down to money, which puts ABC in quite a pickle. The network is estimated to be out tens of millions of dollars if these Bachelorette episodes never air, not to mention possible lawsuits from the season’s contestants. The insider said:
Will there ever be a time when airing the season would be appropriate? The video leak happened as production of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 shut down due to new domestic violence allegations from both Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen from late February 2026. On March 25, reports of a third incident came out, which apparently occurred in 2024.
In the meantime, rumors are circulating that ABC is looking at Love Island cast member Maura Higgins — also part of The Traitors Season 4 cast — to lead a season of The Bachelorette that would allegedly air practically live.
However, a second source for the Daily Mail seemed reluctant to write Taylor Frankie Paul off so quickly, saying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We’ll have to wait to see what the future holds for The Bachelor franchise, but in the meantime, you can watch what transpired between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen in the weeks before she left to film the dating show on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 on Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.