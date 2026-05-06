A Married 90 Day Fiancé Star Is Seemingly Going Through Serious Drama (And We Never Even Saw The Wedding)

It's been a rough year for 90 Day Fiancé couples amid the 2026 TV schedule. To that point, it's apparently been revealed that yet another marriage might be on the rocks. Believe it or not, this time around, it's not even a couple viewers have seen featured in any episode. Instead, Veronica Rodriguez's husband has fans wondering what's up after some worrying social media updates.

A little over a month, CinemaBlend reported that Veronica was married Seth Daryoushfar off-camera. Now, however, 90 Day Fiancé insider @MerryPants has managed to capture some concerning posts from the latter regarding supposed infidelity. He then shared a meme about divorce and followed it yp with a personal post, saying this:

Narcissist [sic] are like 'Yeah I hurt you, but now you hate me, so I'm the victim.'

It honestly sounds like this couple may need a run on 90 Day: The Last Resort but, unfortunately for them, the Season 3 cast is already locked down. Not that I would've expected Veronica to appear anyway, considering she was dating Jamal Menzies the last time viewers saw her on 90 Day: The Single Life. There'd be too much to catch fans up on, and this whole relationship may or may not end before we even see her next.

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The is just the latest chapter in this saga involving Veronica and Seth, who made headlines after being arrested on domestic violence charges back in December. The charges were dismissed a month later, and their marriage coincided with that turbulent period of time.

Seth's posts about his wife have since expired on Instagram Stories, and Veronica has not posted a response, as of this writing. There was also no word from her ex, 90 Day Fiancé's Tim Malcolm, who has acted as a co-parent to Veronica's daughter, Chloe. So, if there's a deeper story behind what went down and why, we aren't getting the details from either of them at the moment.

My biggest question as a fan is when I might see Veronica in new episodes, either on TLC or by way of an HBO Max subscription. There's also a part of me that wonders if the franchise will quietly part ways with the reality star, as it has done with other cast members who made headlines for unsavory reasons in the past. That's not always grounds for removal, however, as stars like Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown both faced troubling allegations outside of the show.

It remains to be seen whether Veronica and Seth two will join the list of married 90 Day couples who split up, and I think it's up for debate whether they qualify if they split before even premiering as a couple. We'll have to see if there are any more updates on their relationship online or a potential spinoff in which they could appear.

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Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé premieres with a new season on May 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET over on TLC and HBO Max. I'm thrilled to see a batch of newcomers added to the long list of cast members, and I'm eager to see what drama they provide in upcoming seasons.