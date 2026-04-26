Where All The Couples From 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 Ended Up

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days always delivers when it comes to drama, but even as far as this spinoff goes, Season 8 was pretty eventful. Those watching on TLC or with an HBO Max subscription were treated to some of the best reality moments on the 2026 TV schedule thus far, but what became of the couples that appeared?

With only one returning 90 Day Fiancé cast member in the group, I wondered if this cast of newcomers could live up to the hype of what this franchise is known for. Fortunately, we saw just about everything, so let's get into who broke up, made up, and is on the road to getting hitched in Before The 90 Days Season 8.

(Image credit: TLC)

Aviva & Stig

Aviva traveled to Belize to meet her pop-star boyfriend, Stig Da Artist, and start a new life following him around on tour. Things got off to a good start, though they took a turn when her aunt (who also lives in Belize) informed her that Stig was spotted leaving concerts with other women recently. Stig denied the claims, and ultimately, Aviva brushed off her aunt, and they had a good time.

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Things took a turn at the end when Stig asked Aviva to file a K1 visa for him to move to the United States, rather than her working on living in Belize full-time. He did visit the United States, but as we learned in a recent 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode, he broke up with her via text. It's over, but at least we got a cool diss track out of the relationship.

(Image credit: TLC)

Forrest & Sheena

Forrest Atwood-McKenzie and Sheena were one of my favorite couples of the season, but also the most frustrating. Their devotion to each other was clear, but was weighed down by her constant lies about her financial situation with her parents, and Forrest's mother, Molly, was injecting herself into the relationship.

The couple did get engaged, but questions remain about how and when Forrest will get enough money to bring her to the United States on a K1 visa. CinemaBlend has confirmed Forrest got a job at a pharmacy, and also learned that they definitely met in person before they were on the show, despite what 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days alleged.

(Image credit: TLC)

Elise & Joshua

Without a question, Elise Benson and Joshua Lawson were one of the most volatile couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. One minute, they were holding each other close and discussing their future living situation, and the next, she was bawling and saying it was all a mistake and polling people in bars for relationship advice.

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They kept us guessing to the very end, so in hindsight, I shouldn't be surprised that Elise broke up with Joshua shortly before boarding her plane. Not only that, but it seemed like it was a test, and she wasn't 100% on her decision until he agreed it was for the best, and didn't fight for the relationship. Then, during the tell-all, she revealed they are still together, so it looks like we could see them again in the future.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jovon & Annalyn

Jovon and Annalyn Fox had one of the most unique circumstances of any couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, being the first couple in recent memory to have been married for years before ever meeting in person. While physical attraction was not an issue, his trip to the Philippines proved much more difficult than he had imagined due to differences between them.

Fortunately, it seems that it hasn't impacted their relationship too heavily. The season ended with the couple still together and expecting their first child together. Unfortunately, the duo revealed they suffered a miscarriage during the tell-all, and they're currently living together in the Philippines.

(Image credit: TLC)

Laura & Birkan

Laura Nevenner and Birkan Kuzoren were pretty open about their problems, and if you'd told me who I most expected to break up at the start of the season, it'd be them. Laura had a particularly close relationship with her best friend, Michal, who Birkan was jealous of as a result. Then there was Birkan with his litany of gambling debts; it just seemed fated these two wouldn't work out.

Based on what we know so far, Laura and Birkan are still together. I'm not too surprised by this now that he's buried the hatchet with Michal, and the three collectively agreed to establish healthier boundaries now that she's in a relationship. Credit to them for working through all those issues, though I am curious if we ultimately will ever see them make it to marriage.

(Image credit: TLC)

Emma & Ziad

Emma Perry flew to Morocco to meet Ziad El Yahyaoui, the man she ultimately hoped would propose to her at the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Unfortunately, they weren't on the same page, and while Emma was ready to commit right away, Ziad had serious concerns.

The duo had immediate compatibility issues and different expectations, and once Ziad learned she was engaged to another man from Morocco, not that long ago, he left her. While it seemed for a brief moment Emma might reconcile with her previous ex-fiancé, the storyline ultimately ended with her launching her engagement ring from him in the ocean and vowing never to look for love in Morocco.

(Image credit: TLC)

Rick & Trisha

Rick Van Vactor and Trisha's relationship seemed doomed from the start, as a big secret loomed over his trip to visit her in Madagascar. He cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend before his trip, but to justify it, he said he only did it because he thought she had cheated first. Trisha ultimately forgave Rick, only for him to betray her again when she discovered he was texting his ex during the trip.

While the season ended with a question of whether this 90 Day Fiancé couple will stay together, it seems that's off the table. The tell-all revealed that Trisha is pregnant, and it was confirmed that he is not the father.

(Image credit: TLC)

Lisa & Daniel

Lisa Rosenberger and Daniel Ejike Iwela felt like a story 90 Day Fiancé has shown dozens of times before, though with one big twist. Lisa, who had been in same sex relationships for decades, was now engaged to the African man who didn't know any of her past. Unfortunately, her reveal almost collapsed the entire relationship.

Things only got stranger from there, when Lisa's daughter uncovered that Daniel had a woman in his phone, he called his wife. She confronted him about the contact, and when he laughed it off, she ended the relationship. Unfortunately, we never really got any answers on whether that woman was actually in a relationship with him or not, but I'd love to hear more during the tell-all.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 is available to stream over on HBO Max. Catch up on the season and continue to tune into the tell-all specials, as we hear about all the wildness that occurred when the cameras weren't rolling.