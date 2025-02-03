2025 Grammy Awards Live Blog: We're Talking All The Big Winners, Performances And More

Refresh

PERFORMANCE #4: Chappell Roan kept lots of makeup artists busy with a rodeo clown-filled performance of "Pink Pony Club." Roan's pre-stage video was a look back at her rapid rise to fame and her love for Los Angeles, as exemplified in "Pink Pony Club." Perhaps it's no surprise that it started off with her astride a giant pink pony in front of all the performers. That pony should be in at least two more performances tonight, and should be auctioned off for charity. (Image credit: youtube tv) Lots of singalong moments with this one, too. Janelle Monáe and Kelsea Ballerini, to name a couple. Special shout out to that guitar player shredding it up.

Anybody else get Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" playing over the start of that NCIS commercial? The way it kept playing so loudly over Trevor Noah makes me thing whoever was in charge of playing that song missed their cue at least twice.

AWARD: Best Pop Vocal Album winner - Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter It's the first Grammy win for Carpenter, who took the stage looking shinier than a thousand tiny disco balls, saying that she was still out of breath from the knockout performance earlier. (Image credit: YouTube TV) After joking about saying Hell a few times, she was then bleeped. Hopefully we'll get more of that off-kilter energy if and when she wins more.

Jim Gaffigan popped up to announce that Trevor Noah was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. But he was really just there to introduce Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith to the stage, where they sang a bit of "Under the Bridge" a capella while talking about the wildfires. Kiedis' suit jacket was filled with lips and teeth. I would have added a picture of it, but one of the mouths on the left sleeve told me not to, and I'm obliging.

AWARD: Best Rap Album winner - Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii (Image credit: Youtube TV) A pair of highlights from her inspirational acceptance speech: "This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won: Lauryn Hill — THREE women have won — Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii!"

"I know there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you you can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes onto you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are. I am a testimony."

PERFORMANCE #3: Sabrina Carpenter performed a lively mash-up of "Espresso" and "Please, Please, Please."



The performance was prefaced by a fun video featuring Carpenter laughingly cursing and then joking that she isn't able to curse. And then proceeded to sing Nine Inch Nails' "Closer." No, that didn't happen. Instead, the Disney vet delivered a brilliant performance that kicked off with vaudevillian theatrics, including a spotlight gag, which then morphed into a fully choreographed number with tap dancing. Throw in some behind-the-bushes bawdiness, a feather boa, and Cinderella vibes, and this may already be the best performance of the night. She earned a standing ovation, for Trevor Noah's sakes. (Image credit: youtube tv)

PERFORMANCE #2: Billie Eilish performed "Birds of a Feather"

Quite the powerhouse table of Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, Cynthia Erivo, and Cynthia Erivo's fingernails, and Cynthia Erivo's thumbnails. Noah mentioning A.I. making Beatles songs made me want to tap out.



"Lady Gaga in the house!" Looking forward to that new album. I would love to know what Chappell Roan is looking at as she doesn't look into the camera or up at the host. Magical things, presumably. (Image credit: YouTube TV)

PERFORMANCE #1: DAWES performing singing Randy Newman's "I Love L.A." with the backing band made up of John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, and St. Vincent.



Following host Trevor Noah's opening introduction that paid tribute to Los Angeles while addressing the horrifying and destructive wildfires that have affected the area. If you took a drink each time Taylor Swift could be seen smiling behind the stage, you'd be juuust about ready for the rest of this.