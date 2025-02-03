2025 Grammy Awards Live Blog: We're Talking All The Big Winners, Performances And More
Music's biggest night!
Welcome to CinemaBlend's live blog celebrating music's biggest honors! (Here's how to watch the 2025 Grammy Awards for those who want to watch along.) Thank you for joining us on the hopefully tuneful and joyous ride, which will include a full rundown of the performers and awards presented during the 2025 TV telecast and livestream, amidst my own personal thoughts and opinions about everything that's happening. (Note that the newest entries will appear on top, with the oldest starting on the bottom!)
PERFORMANCE #4: Chappell Roan kept lots of makeup artists busy with a rodeo clown-filled performance of "Pink Pony Club."
Roan's pre-stage video was a look back at her rapid rise to fame and her love for Los Angeles, as exemplified in "Pink Pony Club." Perhaps it's no surprise that it started off with her astride a giant pink pony in front of all the performers. That pony should be in at least two more performances tonight, and should be auctioned off for charity.
Lots of singalong moments with this one, too. Janelle Monáe and Kelsea Ballerini, to name a couple. Special shout out to that guitar player shredding it up.
Anybody else get Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" playing over the start of that NCIS commercial? The way it kept playing so loudly over Trevor Noah makes me thing whoever was in charge of playing that song missed their cue at least twice.
AWARD: Best Pop Vocal Album winner - Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
It's the first Grammy win for Carpenter, who took the stage looking shinier than a thousand tiny disco balls, saying that she was still out of breath from the knockout performance earlier.
After joking about saying Hell a few times, she was then bleeped. Hopefully we'll get more of that off-kilter energy if and when she wins more.
Jim Gaffigan popped up to announce that Trevor Noah was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. But he was really just there to introduce Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith to the stage, where they sang a bit of "Under the Bridge" a capella while talking about the wildfires.
Kiedis' suit jacket was filled with lips and teeth. I would have added a picture of it, but one of the mouths on the left sleeve told me not to, and I'm obliging.
AWARD: Best Rap Album winner - Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii
A pair of highlights from her inspirational acceptance speech:
- "This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won: Lauryn Hill — THREE women have won — Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii!"
- "I know there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you you can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes onto you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are. I am a testimony."
PERFORMANCE #3: Sabrina Carpenter performed a lively mash-up of "Espresso" and "Please, Please, Please."
The performance was prefaced by a fun video featuring Carpenter laughingly cursing and then joking that she isn't able to curse. And then proceeded to sing Nine Inch Nails' "Closer." No, that didn't happen.
Instead, the Disney vet delivered a brilliant performance that kicked off with vaudevillian theatrics, including a spotlight gag, which then morphed into a fully choreographed number with tap dancing. Throw in some behind-the-bushes bawdiness, a feather boa, and Cinderella vibes, and this may already be the best performance of the night.
She earned a standing ovation, for Trevor Noah's sakes.
PERFORMANCE #2: Billie Eilish performed "Birds of a Feather"
Quite the powerhouse table of Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, Cynthia Erivo, and Cynthia Erivo's fingernails, and Cynthia Erivo's thumbnails.
Noah mentioning A.I. making Beatles songs made me want to tap out.
"Lady Gaga in the house!" Looking forward to that new album.
I would love to know what Chappell Roan is looking at as she doesn't look into the camera or up at the host. Magical things, presumably.
PERFORMANCE #1: DAWES performing singing Randy Newman's "I Love L.A." with the backing band made up of John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, and St. Vincent.
Following host Trevor Noah's opening introduction that paid tribute to Los Angeles while addressing the horrifying and destructive wildfires that have affected the area. If you took a drink each time Taylor Swift could be seen smiling behind the stage, you'd be juuust about ready for the rest of this.
To start, these tragically minimal musings about what I witnessed bouncing between red carpet specials while awaiting the big show.
* Jaden Smith is wearing a house on his head. I want to repeat that, but even if I say it twice, it might make him disappear, and I don’t want to rid the universe of such a mystery.
* I love that several nominees and celebs handled their on-camera red carpet interviews alongside ASL interpreters, such as Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe, though I’m not entirely sure why some seemed to be working with specific talent, instead of all the interviews being interpreted by a dedicated team.
* Chappell Roan’s vintage couture look, which featured a dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2003 collection, is pure standout bliss.
* Can we get Miley Cyrus and Lainey Wilson together for a modern-day Hannah Montana revival? I mean, we can’t, but can someone?
And now….the opening!