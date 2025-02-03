I Applaud Sabrina Carpenter For Bringing The Butt Necklace Back To The Red Carpet But Jaden Smith’s Look Is 2025’s Biggest WTF So Far

The stars were out to celebrate the biggest night in music as we watched the Grammy Awards air on the 2025 TV schedule , but it’s always quite a huge event for celebrity fashion as well. Tons of musicians and singers showed up in some amazing looks, but Sabrina Carpenter was one stand-out, giving old Hollywood in a baby blue gown complete with what we’re calling a butt necklace. Jaden Smith, meanwhile, was breaking the Internet for the complete opposite reason, giving us the biggest fashion WTF of the year so far.

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns in Baby Blue With Butt Necklace Accessory

Or should I call it an "ass"-cessory? Sabrina Carpenter was hoping to “Please Please Please” take home one of those specially crafted Grammy trophies on February 2, but she was already a winner in a gorgeous baby blue gown with feathers, which was seemingly held up by what looked like a pearl halter that was actually a necklace that fell all the way down her back. Check out the stunning look:

The look is very Cinderella-esque (evoking memories of Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes), but that butt necklace is something the Disney princess never had. Sydney Sweeney first showed us the butt necklace two years ago at the Berlin Film Festival, with her jewels flowing over black slacks. Cate Blanchett gave us her take on the trend at last year’s Venice Film Festival, with strings of pearls pouring down the back of a black dress.

Jaden Smith Wears A House As A Headpiece

Lots of celebrities got people talking Sunday night with their outfits, but nobody seemed to cause more confusion than Jaden Smith, whose black suit was accessorized with a headpiece that was a whole black castle:

The son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith had people on social media already expressing sympathies for whoever had to sit behind the house hat, which featured Jaden Smith’s face where the door theoretically would have been. It’s definitely the biggest fashion WTF we’ve seen this year so far, as fans on X (Twitter) made comments like:

Jaden Smith looks dumb as fuck at the Grammys.

Jaden Smith really looking forward to new season of Wednesday

He identifies as Hogwarts?

Jaden Smith may not be taking home any trophies, but Sabrina Carpenter was hoping to have some luck. She was up for six Grammys, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso,” Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet, Song of the Year for “Please Please Please,” and Best New Artist.

The artist already knew she wouldn't be going home empty-handed, as her win for Best Pop Solo was announced Sunday before the live portion of the Grammys.