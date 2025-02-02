How To Watch Grammys 2025 Online And Live Stream The 67th Annual Awards From Anywhere

How To Watch Grammys 2025 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Airs: Sunday, February 2 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon) / 12pm AEDT (Mon) US Stream: CBS via FuboTV| Paramount Plus with Showtime International Stream: CityTV (CA) | Stan (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Grammys: Preview

Amidst turbulent times, LA prepares for some glitz and glamour as the biggest night in music arrives. Trevor Noah returns for a fifth consecutive year, with the South African comedian once again on hand to emcee proceedings. With awards potential for everyone from The Beatles to Benson Boone, read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch Grammy Awards online and from anywhere with a VPN.

A safe pair of hands like Noah's is just what the who’s who of the music industry need after the devastating fires that have ravaged Hollywood in recent weeks. And it’s not just hosting duties that the former Daily Show presenter takes on this year, as he steps into the role of producer for the first time. While we can expect the usual musical extravaganza, “this year's ceremony carries a renewed sense of purpose” with wildfire relief initiatives at the forefront and a special all-star tribute to Los Angeles featuring Chris Martin, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and more.

Other performers set to light up the stage include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XC, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims and pop legend Shakira. And, look out for a tribute to late music producing mogul Quincy Jones that’s set to feature Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and R&B icon Stevie Wonder, among others.

Of the nominations, Beyoncé not only leads with 11 nods for her album Cowboy Carter, but becomes the most nominated artist in history with a career total of 99. And, after a phenomenal year on the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift breaks records too, with an Album of the Year nomination for Tortured Poets Department making her the first woman to hit seven nominations in the category.

The Beatles continue to see relevancy 60 years on with their song “Now & Then” up for awards, while Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan enjoy nods across all four main categories. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone have seven nominations each.

You can view a more comprehensive list of nominations below as the Grammys kicks off celebrations of the great music released over the last 12 months. So read on for all you need to watch Grammys online and stream the 67th Annual Awards from anywhere.

How to watch Grammys 2025 in the US

(Image credit: CBS)

CBS is where you'll find the live broadcast of the 2025 Grammys, starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on Sunday, February 2.

Red carpet coverage can be streamed from 3pm PT / 6 pm ET on the Grammys website across social media platforms.

If you receive CBS as a part of your cable package already, you're all set, but for cord cutters, there's still plenty of options to live stream the event.

FuboTV is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $85 a month and provide you with around 200 channels. Right now, though. you can get $25 off your first month, bringing it down to $59.99. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

You can also live stream your local CBS network via Paramount Plus with Showtime, which costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. If you'd rather opt for the Essential tier at $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, you'll be able to stream on catch-up the following day.

US viewers abroad can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Grammys 2025 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2025 Grammys online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch US TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the 2025 Grammys as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including FuboTV and Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the 2025 Grammys, head to Paramount Plus.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 in Canada

(Image credit: CityTV)

Canadians will be able to watch the 2025 Golden Globes live on Citytv on Sunday, February 2.

Live streaming options are available via the Citytv website or the Citytv+ Prime Video add-on which is available for CA$4.99 a month. Both Prime Video and Citytv Plus offer a 7-day FREE trial.

Canadians travelling overseas could look at a VPN to access their usual stream.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

The Grammys 2025 will air exclusively on Stan in Australia on Monday, February 3 with the ceremony starting at 12pm AEDT.

Stan prices start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier

If you're an Aussie abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back home.

Can I watch Golden Globes 2025 in the UK?

While the UK does carry a version of Paramount Plus, it's currently unconfirmed if the Grammys 2025 will stream in Blighty.

This means if you're a US viewer travelling in the UK, you'll need to sign up to a VPN to watch a free stream as you would at home.

(Image credit: CBS)

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards Performers

Here's who is confirmed to be performing at this years awards:

Benson Boone

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Doechii

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

Teddy Swims

Tribute to Los Angeles featuring: Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent

Tribute to Quincy Jones featuring: Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Janelle Monáe, Lainey Wilson, Stevie Wonder

The 67th Grammy Awards Nominees

Record of the Year

"Now and Then" – The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" – Beyoncé

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"360" – Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Brat – Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"Die with a Smile" – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Please Please Please" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Texas Hold 'Em" – Beyoncé

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Bodyguard" – Beyoncé

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" – Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

Best Rock Performance

"Now and Then" – The Beatles

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" – The Black Keys

"The American Dream Is Killing Me" – Green Day

"Gift Horse" – Idles

"Dark Matter" – Pearl Jam

"Broken Man" – St. Vincent

Best Rap Performance

"Enough (Miami)" – Cardi B

"When The Sun Shines Again" – Common & Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos

"Nissan Altima" – Doechii

"Houdini" – Eminem

"Like That" – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" – GloRilla

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance

"16 Carriages" – Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" – Jelly Roll

"The Architect" – Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey

"It Takes a Woman" – Chris Stapleton

Best New Artist