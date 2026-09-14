2026 Emmys Live Blog: I'm Talking Fashion, Big Winners, That Taylor Swift Appearance And More

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AWARD #14: Outstanding Variety Series - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Image credit: NBC) Stephen Colbert started off the speech by pointing out that his writers were the ones who worked with Mariska Hargitay to write the Emmy jokes. He never forgets the little guys and gals, so to speak. It also spoke volumes for the entire crowd to get on their feet as the crew walked to the stage, and for Jimmy Kimmel to show his support along with Colbert's former cohorts John Oliver and Jon Stewart. (Image credit: NBC)

AWARD #13: Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses) Big props to Saul Metzstein for the win, and for this excellent speech-ending comment: Everyone gets up here and says that they had the best crew ever. Simply not true, because we had the best crew ever.

Ghoulies At The Emmys! Holy crap. Mariksa Hargitay brought up her scream queen horror cred by noting that she was in the sub-classic Ghoulies, and that not being welcomed back to the sequels is what made her take the leap over to TV. A leap well made.

AWARD #12: Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series - Katie Dippold (Widow's Bay) (Image credit: NBC) It only took 18 years for creator Katie Dippold to see her dream project come to life, but it did, and she won't the flipping Emmy for it. Her speech was great as well, as she opened up by saying she thought if she ever won an Emmy, she'd be humble about it. But then shifted to say: Standing here now, I promise to all of you that no one will ever step foot in my home without seeing this thing. It will have its own spotlight. It is going to sit on a rotating turntable. I will create a system of mirrors so that no matter where you stand in my home, this is going to be in your direct eyeline. Here's to many more!

AWARD #11: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay) (Image credit: NBC) Woo! With this win, Matthew Rhys became the first male actor to ever win awards across two different acting categories. And is most deserving for it. Although Martin Short's faux outrage over losing could almost get its own mini-Emmy.

AWARD #10: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures) (Image credit: NBC) Sally Field won her fourth Emmy Award for the movie adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt's novel Remarkably Bright Creatures, and hilariously botched the author's name immediately, and then joked that she knows what her own name is. Proof that even icons like Field aren't above rattled nerves.

Taylor Swift Is At The Emmys! Or At Least Recorded A Sketch For The Emmys! (Image credit: NBC) After Jalen Brunson appeared in the opening, I had a sneaking suspicion that Mariska Hargitay would bring some of her other extremely famous friends onto the telecast. Did I fully expect Taylor Swift to be one of those friends? Not exactly. And yet there she was, popping up in a Law & Order: SVU sketch along with Hargitay's TV co-stars. It was fun and feline-filled, even if it ended with the assertion that Taylor Swift would not, in fact, be playing any music at the Emmys. So close.

AWARD #9: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tom Pelphrey (Task) (Image credit: NBC) The most adorable speech of the night so far goes to Tom Pelphrey for this declaration: And to my favorite actor in this room. Matilda, Daddy loves you. My love, my best friend, my partner: the very pregnant Kaley. Kaley, I love you more than anything, and our family is the crown jewel of my life. Baby girl in that belly, Daddy loves you.

Rachel Sennott Got Away With An S-Bomb The censors were on top of John Mulaney, but were late to the button when Rachel Sennott uttered: Shit. Maybe they just didn't understand her.

AWARD #8: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Noah Wyle (The Pitt) (Image credit: NBC) John Mulaney crushed this presentation, ushering in the night's first highly bleeped moment, as well as the first library book brought up on the stage and read from. As unpredictable as that might have been, the winner of this category was absolutely foreseen. Noah Wyle will probably sweep this category Jean Smart-style until The Pitt ceases to exist. Will he still have that library book Mulaney gave him, thought?

AWARD #7: Outstanding Reality Competition Program - The Traitors Alan Cumming could totally join any reality show as the host and it would have a solid chance of winning this category. Okay yeah, The Traitors is good, too. But I'll be shocked if he loses out in the host category.

Award #6: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Stephen Root (Widow's Bay) (Image credit: NBC) "Holy cow, the money store!" Geezums. Stephen Root is one of the most talented and prolific actors out there, and never ever gets the credit for being one of the most dependable talents in every project he's a part of. But now he's got that Emmy baby! Also love that story about his grandson giving him props for being nominated in the same category as Harrison Ford.

"Nick Offerman: Erotic Painter" Is The First Awkward Gag Of The Night I kinda liked hearing what actors' first jobs were, and wasn't so much into the "wordplay" involved with Nick Offerman talking about being an "erotic painter of houses." But kudos to all involved for wrapping it up in under 90 seconds. Unless I blacked out....

AWARD #5: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) (Image credit: NBC) First, gotta love that Mariska Hargitay referred to her Law & Order: SVU character as "America's sweetheart sex cop Oliva Benson." She sells these jokes almost too naturally. And now....HUZZAH FOR RHEA SEEHORN WINNING AN EMMY! She's who I predicted, but I still didn't necessarily think it would happen, given her lack of wins for Better Call Saul. She gave an excellently frazzled and appreciation-oozing speech, too, with kind words shared for Keri Russell and other nominees, as well as TV mastermind Vince Gilligan. Rhea was the first winner to get music played during her speech, even though it was cut off shortly after, when it was clear she was wrapping up. I'm glad they pulled back, since it's never great when someone has to yell out their final words.

AWARD #4: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Allison Janney (The Diplomat) (Image credit: NBC) Janney somehow seemed genuinely surprised that she won. That should be categorically impossible, since Janney is technically worthy of winning every award tonight, even those she wasn't nominated for.

AWARD #3: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me) Will this be his only trophy, or will he also take it home for Widow's Bay?

Sarah Michelle Gellar And David Boreanaz Celebrating 30 Years Since Buffy's Premiere (Image credit: NBC) Despite Gellar's attempt to say she was just 2 years old 30 years ago, we all know the truth. Gotta love that Gellar totally shot down her former co-star's comment about fans wanting Buffy and Angel to get together romantically.

AWARD #2: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks) (Image credit: NBC) Jean Smart landed her eighth Emmy win to date, and her fifth for Hacks, making it a full sweep for her time as Deborah Vance. Absolutely deserved, even if her fictional daughter Kaitlin Olson didn't win Comedy Guest Star during last weekend's ceremonies.

AWARD #1: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Katie O'Flynn (Widow's Bay) Yesssssss. For all that I predicted Michelle Pfeiffer would take home the gold, Katie O'Flynn crushed it as local weirdo Patricia, and I'm so happy she won. Now for Season 2!

Mariska Hargitay Can Command A Room With Wit And Whimsy While I've been on the "Conan O'Brien should host all the awards shows" train, Mariska Hargitay is already a delight, bringing all the energy and flair to a parody of NIcole Kidman's AMC ad. And this joke... Dick Wolf isn't even his real name. His real name is Richard Penis. She also didn't overstay the intro, which rarely happens.

It's Showtime! Ahhhhh. Now that I've seen so many outfits, it's time for the actual awards. Away we go with a Jalen Brunson cameo first thing and a Joan Jett parody. Definitely half of what we expected. I dunno that I'd have ever guessed that this would be something sung at the Emmys. Guy Fieri's eatin' a bahn mi. Fun to see Jean Smart, Jennifer Coolidge and Jeff Hiller joining in on the opening number fun with Mariska Hargitay. We also love TV screens, bay-bay.

Charlie Hunnam, Shawn Hatosy And More Go Tie-Free For The Win Nominated tonight for his performance as Ed Gein in Netflix's Monster, Charlie Hunnam looks entirely non-monstrous in a dark suit sans tie, and he's definitely not the only male actor opting out of wearing neckwear for the event, though not everyone is as cavalier with the top button as he is. (Image credit: Getty Images) The Pitt star Shawn Hatosy went with a more traditional black suit, but also seemed to opt for comfort without a tie. Speaking of comfort, I like that his pants look more on the wider-leg side. (Image credit: Getty Images) You might not even realize that Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams is missing a tie, because you might be too fixated on that reflective silver suit jacket. Or is it just me? (Image credit: Getty Images) Macaulay Culkin steered clear of dark colors altogether and went with more of a cream-colored suit for his Emmy attire. And like everyone above, no tie for this guy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya Hits The Carpet Without Spider-Man Beau Tom Holland Nominated this evening for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Zendaya made a somewhat rare Summer 2026 carpet appearance without her hubby Tom Holland, after many months of promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day together. Nothing too MJ about this look, which is sparkly, shiny, and sheer at the same time. It's giving euphoria with a lower-case e. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Corey Hendrix Is Easily Viable For Best-Dressed Actor The Bear's Corey Hendrix may not be nominated tonight for his work as Sweeps on the FX dramedy, but if there was a trophy backstage that someone could alter to be a Best Dressed award, then Hendrix probably wouldn't even have any competition. Okay maybe some competition. But still, suaveness is rarely this bright. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez And Shailene Woodley Stun In Completely Different Ways Following up on the Fannings, we have two totally unrelated celebs who are also dressed completely differently. It's not quite a theme, but still, work with me. First up is Selena Gomez in a golden mirror ball dress that would totally murder anything in the building. (Image credit: Getty Images) Man oh man. I don't know if actual gold can pull off that same shade. Then we have Emmy-winning Paradise star Shailene Woodley, who somehow makes a light blue scoop-necked top work with full-sparkle pants, maroon opera gloves and a multi-colored necklace. I don't get how it all came together, but it did. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fanning Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves With nominations for Margot's Got Money Troubles and All Her Fault, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are showing up to win, but with completely different looks. (Image credit: Getty Images) Dakota is rocking a strapless two-color look with a dress that hangs down to her feet, while Elle's is strapped, monotoned and brushing across the carpet.

Megan Stalter Is Dressed As...The Emmy Award Itself Remember last year when Hacks' Megan Stalter showed up at the Emmys in jeans, a white T-shirt and sunglasses? She definitely did not repeat that look in 2026, and instead chose to dress up as a real-life representation of the Emmy trophy, complete with head-to-toe gold paint. (Image credit: Getty Images) I wish Megan Stalter was my best friend. Don't you all wish she was my best friend tooooo? Here's hoping she makes it to the end of the night without either sweating off all the paint or ripping the wings right off her back.

The Pitt Stars Are Looking More Fabulous And Less Stressed Than Their Characters With seemingly everyone who worked on The Pitt's second season up for an Emmy, similar to how it went after Season 1, it's no surprise to see the stars looking especially stylish on the carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) Fiona Dourif is wearing one of the most comfortable-looking dresses of the night. No idea if it actually is comfortable to wear it, but I'd like a couch made out of it. (Image credit: Getty Images) Dr. Santos portrayer Isa Briones could be the queen of a Renaissance Faire in a dress that seems like it would defy color descriptions. Is it gold? Is it green? Is it gorgeous? Yes. (Image credit: Getty Images) 2025 Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa went with a light-blue dress that looks classy, elegant and fit for a 2026 winner. Wishful thinking!

Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo Is Setting Off Alarms Though Chicago Fire fans may have had to worry about Miranda Rae Mayo's character Stella Kidd on a regular basis, there's no worries about her bringing red-hot flames to the Emmy carpet. Check out this skin-tight, rose-covered look. (Image credit: Getty Images) Here's hoping she gets to show off the look on the main stage at some point.