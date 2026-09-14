Sharna Burgess And Tyler Cameron’s DWTS Team Name Is Truly Wild (And A Little Gross)

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 is heating up on the 2026 TV schedule, and the two-night premiere hasn’t even happened yet. Following the cast announcement, the celebrity contestants and pros have been hard at work in rehearsals and on social media getting fans hyped. One way the cast has been getting fans hyped is by revealing team names. Sharna Burgess and Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron’s name is wild, and I can’t believe a shirt was even made to promote it!

Burgess’ return to DWTS is already entertaining, and the team name really is just icing on the cake. She took to TikTok over the weekend to give fans an update on how rehearsals are going, while Cameron was behind her trying to get the attention on himself. It wasn’t very hard, as he was wearing a custom-made shirt with their faces on it, with Team SharT written on it, and omg.

Hilariously enough, Burgess doesn’t seem to have any input with the team name, saying multiple times in the video to ignore whatever Cameron was doing or wearing. She even put in the caption to “ignore the attire.” Team SharT does include both their names in a roundabout way, but the implication is also pretty gross. So, I can see why Burgess may want nothing to do with the name. Regardless, I can’t stop laughing.

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She might be stuck with the catchy name too. It’s premiere week, and it might be a little too late to get a new team name. Plus, now Team SharT is on a shirt, it's pretty much official, no matter how much Burgess tries to deny it.

Dancing with the Stars fans know the team name can be pretty important, and many fans use the name to vote, as well as differentiate between the celebrity + pro couples. I can't imagine the conversation they had landing on SharT, but at least it's pretty memorable.

Meanwhile, the competition is stiff for Season 35. There are already some frontrunners we've been talking about at CinemaBlend, though usually each season has a a few surprises. As for how far Team SharT could go, we'll have to wait and see. Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars have competed on DWTS, with a handful of them either winning or making it to the finals. While it’s been five seasons since Burgess was on DWTS, this could be just the comeback she needs.

Fans will get a taste of what Team SharT --I still can't believe I'm typing that -- has to offer in the two-night Season 35 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, and it will be exciting to see what they bring to the ballroom. DWTS returns this Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription. New episodes will then air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.