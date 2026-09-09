Of Course, Florence Pugh Slayed The Carpet During Her First Night At Venice (And Those Diamonds!)

Florence Pugh is far from just one of the best actors working in Hollywood today, as she’s also established herself as a true fashionista. Over the years, the starlet has sported a number of stunning outfits, from a lavender sheer dress to a silver ensemble with a beautiful fringe. More recently, the Oscar nominee has been gracing the Venice Film Festival with her presence and, unsurprisingly, she’s been serving serious looks. Her first night at the event saw her crush it on the red carpet, and I can’t take my eyes off her stunning diamonds.

Pugh is currently at Venice to promote her upcoming limited series, East of Eden, which is set to premiere as part of the 2026 TV schedule this year. Throughout the festivities, she has rocked a few notable looks, but the one she sported for the release of a new perfume Max Mara Le Parfum, really took the cake. Pugh wore a peach Max Mara twisted crop top along with an embellished skirt. She also sported some Bulgari jewels that were perfectly accessorized with the ensemble, and that can be seen in the Instagram post below:

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

Seriously, does she ever miss when it comes to a fashion moment? I’m of the thinking that she’s yet to do so. While the entire outfit is immaculate, it’s really hard not to highlight those diamonds. The shining pieces of jewelry suit the Midsommar star perfectly, and they match up with her sweet earrings. What these diamonds are a reminder of is the fact that when it comes to ensembles, accessories are very important as well.

Pugh’s hair was also perfectly quiffed and pinned for the occasion, and her pink lip was quite striking as well. What I also find to be a particularly nice touch to the outfit is the shawl, which the We Live in Time actress can be seen waving around in the breeze in that last video. Amid the glitz and the glamor, though, the A-lister just seems to be enjoying herself at Venice. She shared a lovely message about the experience:

Venice, while dripping in [Max Mara] 😍We celebrated the official release of the perfume, Max Mara Le Parfum in the most gorgeous way. Friends, food, wine, insanely striking dinner venue, stole a few bottles of the perfume off the table…tehe

It’s been fun to track Florence Pugh’s professional and personal exploits over the years as well as her sweet fashion moments. Her wardrobe is far from static, as she and her stylists clearly enjoy playing with a variety of looks. For instance, she’s gone vintage with a ‘70s-inspired see-through gown, though she can also go more subtle like she did with the black, two-piece ensemble she wore amid Dune: Part Two press. I’m assuming more great looks are on the way, given the projects she has coming up.

Aside from her upcoming Netflix series, Pugh is also looking towards the release of two big films, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, which will both be released on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. That event is now being referred to as “Dunesday” and, when Pugh spoke about that dual release, she expressed gratitude for being in both franchises and for having had some time off before doing press.

So Florence Pugh fans are going to want to keep their eyes peeled, as the star surely has more red carpets to grace. I have no doubt that she’ll continue to slay in the months to come but, in the meantime, I’m just keeping my eyes fixed on this Venice ensemble with the diamonds.