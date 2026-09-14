I Love How American Dad Referenced Simpsons, Family Guy, Wolverine & More In Its 400th Episode

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched American Dad’s 400th episode on Fox or via Hulu subscription and Disney+ subscription, so be warned!

I can’t speak for everyone, but I think American Dad’s first season back on Fox has been amazing, and it continues to excel with its off-the-rails approach. (I can legitimately still be brought to giggles over that gross-out pool gag in the season premiere.) The long-running animated comedy hit its hallmark 400th episode in closing out its latest season, and it was an all-time great installment that brought back the CIA’s cloning machine for a Stan-centric storyline rife with pop culture references and visual gags.

Though the first act of “400” made it seem like the ep might be a full-length take on Multiplicity and Gravity Falls’ “Double Dipper,” with Stan’s attempts to use clones to handle most of his daily duties so that he could spend endless hours at the spa. But then the ep revealed its true parody source material: a non-wintery spin on Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys, with a whole isle of aberrant Stan Smith abnormalities that would have been put to death if not for Dr. Morea…er…I mean Dr. Weitzman.

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The amount of oddities embedded with Stan’s DNA is pretty incredible, with a slew of different designs and themes to look out for. There are a bunch of animal variants, such as a warthog, various flying creatures, various dogs and sea creatures, etc. There are “human” versions that are extremely tall, extremely short, too fat, too skinny, too skinless and everything in between.

But the best part to me, by far, were the various pop culture nods amidst all the Stan clones. Particularly by way of other Fox animated comedies, such as The Simpsons and fellow Seth MacFarlane creation Family Guy.

(Image credit: Fox)

Amazing! The clone pair referencing Homer backing into the bushes is A+, in part because not only is Homer a Stan clone, but the bush itself is one, too. Geniussss.

I also love that there's a Quagmire iteration of Stan, though I don't recall seeing him much later in the episode. Which probably means he and one of Stan's female copies were off in a cave or something.

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During the oversized battle between Stan's "normal" clones and the "misfit" clones, we even get a few quick shots of a Stewie Griffin clone standing next to a Stan who's throttling a Bart Simpson-esque clone. It's a perfect nod that fully makes sense within the context of the scene, too. (Can I say how wonderfully disturbing it is to see these famliar faces giving way to Stan's oversized jawline?)

(Image credit: Fox)

Other animated phemons get nods as well, of course. I didn't notice any direct connections to Bob's Burgers or any other Fox shows — which isn't to say they definitely don't exist, just that I didn't see any — but definitely clocked outside-the-sea appearances from StanBob SquareSmith and Stanrick the Smithfish, as seen above.

A probably R.I.P. to the Patrick clone, though, since he was ripped apart in one of the stylized still frames used throughout the big battle.

(Image credit: Fox)

As for other beloved fictional characters, the rejected Stan Smith clones also include one that resembles Sesame Street's Big Bird — technically not animated, but still — a mustachioed Super Mario-ish clone, and one brandishing adamantium claws and full-face sideburns. That'd be Wolver-Stan-e, a clone that boasts Wolverine's muscles and sleeveless white tee, as well as a big ol' jaw for those sideburns to end on.

Though we’re still a few months away from the 2026 TV schedule’s conclusion, I can’t imagine that any other TV show coming out this year or any others will deliver an Island of Misfit Toys riff combined with a clone-centric cautionary tale. So we should probably get this episode recognized as historically significant.

Though Season 22 has now wrapped, with a trio of anthologized sci-fi stories serving as the official finale, we already know what to expect from Season 23 thanks to an early trailer teasing RoboCop, Rocky Horror Picture Show riffs and more.