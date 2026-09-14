I’ve Always Wondered How Gary Oldman Ended Up On Friends. Someone Finally Asked Him
That spitting and drinking earned him an Emmy nod.
Back in the ‘90s and early aughts, Friends featured a lot of A+ guest stars. Some of them had direct ties to the main cast — including Brad Pitt, who was married to Jennifer Aniston when he appeared on a Friends Thanksgiving episode and Courteney Cox’s then-husband David Arquette — while other celebrities’ guest spots were more of a question mark. I’d always wondered how Gary Oldman ended up on the show, and someone finally asked him.
It was Friends Season 7, “The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding,” when Gary Oldman appeared as Richard Crosby, an actor co-starring with Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani in a World War I movie. It turns out it was LeBlanc who helped Oldman secure the role after the two became pals filming Lost in Space in 1998. Oldman said during a TIFF panel (via EW):
Gary Oldman was, unsurprisingly, amazing as the veteran actor. In Part 1 of the Season 7 finale, Joey struggles to act opposite Crosby because of his tendency to spit when he's delivering lines. Then in “The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding: Part 2,” Crosby shows up to set extremely drunk, causing Joey to be late for the titular wedding.
The role won Gary Oldman an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, and it sounds like he really enjoyed the process of filming a sitcom (much more than his hectic Batman Begins schedule at least!). He told the crowd:
Not everyone had a great experience on the set of Friends, and Jennifer Aniston has said many actors were “terrified” to guest-star on the sitcom. Gary Oldman, however, seemed to enjoy every minute of it, especially watching the well-oiled machine at work:
I love hearing these behind-the-scenes accounts from former Friends guest stars, because you’d never imagine stories like Isabella Rossellini not thinking she was famous enough to cameo as herself or Alison Sweeney being intimidated when she appeared as a fictional soap opera star.
If you want to relive Gary Oldman’s Friends episodes or any others, all 10 seasons can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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