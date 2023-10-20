'Loki' Season 2, Episode 3 "1893" | Video Review & Analysis

Disney+'s "Loki" has reached its halfway point with episode 3, and we're finally catching up with our favorite time-fugitives in the episode's titular year, 1893. Not only have Ravonna Renslayer, Miss Minutes, Loki and Mobius found themselves on a branched timeline with Kang variant Victor Timely, but now there's... a love triangle involved!? Follow along with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell as he breaks down that strange turn of events and even more for our favorite MCU anti-hero and his cohorts.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

01:06 - The MCU's Weirdest Love Triangle: Miss Minutes, Ravonna Renslayer, and Victor Timely

04:53 - Can We Trust Victor Timely? Because We Don't

08:04 - The 'Back To The Future' Trope And Branched Timelines

11:14 - Final Thoughts & Outro