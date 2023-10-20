'Loki' Season 2, Episode 3 "1893" | Video Review & Analysis
Love triangles, variants, and time travel - oh my! We break down the latest episode of Disney+'s hit Marvel show, 'Loki.'
Disney+'s "Loki" has reached its halfway point with episode 3, and we're finally catching up with our favorite time-fugitives in the episode's titular year, 1893. Not only have Ravonna Renslayer, Miss Minutes, Loki and Mobius found themselves on a branched timeline with Kang variant Victor Timely, but now there's... a love triangle involved!? Follow along with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell as he breaks down that strange turn of events and even more for our favorite MCU anti-hero and his cohorts.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:06 - The MCU's Weirdest Love Triangle: Miss Minutes, Ravonna Renslayer, and Victor Timely
04:53 - Can We Trust Victor Timely? Because We Don't
08:04 - The 'Back To The Future' Trope And Branched Timelines
11:14 - Final Thoughts & Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
