Rick And Morty Season 8 Has Been Great, But I'll Be More Than A Little Disappointed If One Character Doesn't Return In The Season Finale

It feels like Rick and Morty Season 8 only just arrived on the 2025 TV schedule, and it's already time to say goodbye with the next episode. The season's mostly episodic run has ben solid, and I'm generally pleased with these wacky new adventures. I will admit, however, that I'm still waiting for the season finale to stick the landing, because if one particular character isn't in the mix, I'll be more than a little disappointed.

We've seen some pretty big returns in Season 8, which is par for the course for a show that has so many memorable side characters. We still have yet to see one character I've hoped would return, mainly because he's popping up in the intro each and every week.

I Will Be Bummed If Mr. Nimbus Doesn't Return In The Season 8 Finale

Rick and Morty introduced Mr. Nimbus in Season 5 as Rick's arch nemesis, and I've been dying for him to be a greater part of the story ever since. You'd think someone who "controls the police" would keep a lock on his arch-rival at all times, but the Season 8 intro seems to suggest why they aren't at odds these days, lending to speculation that they'll enter a full-blown romance. There's only place left for that romance to go, too.

Rick And Morty's Season 8 Intro Has Featured Lots Of Scenes That Did Appear In Episodes

Seasoned Rick and Morty fans will be quick to admonish me for assuming something that was shown in the intro will play out during a storyline, because there's a long history of some of those scenes meaning absolutely nothing in context to the rest of the series. That said, Season 8's intro has five clips, and two of them we've seen appear in Season 8.

If the scene of Mr. Nimbus relaxing with Rick in an underwater bedroom is in the season finale, I'll be a happy man. Far happier than I'd be if the scene of the family turning into Tetrominos or Beth and Space Beth wrestling as giant thumbs ends up being relevant. One hints at some serialized story rearing its head in a heavily episodic season, and the others tease more Rick and Morty randomness.

I'm not sure I'd put any episode form this season on the list of best Rick and Morty episodes, but I would argue this has been the strongest overall season of the Adult Swim series in recent memory, perhaps of all time. I can't readily say there was one bad episode thus far, and they even made a super-timely reference with James Gunn and Zack Snyder that capitalized on the popularity of Superman in theaters. Now, if they can just bring in Mr. Nimbus for the grand finale, I'll be fully satisfied.

Catch Rick and Morty's Season 8 finale on Adult Swim on Sunday, July 27th at 11:00 p.m. ET. I'm not exactly sure what to expect from this closer episode, given how this season has been all over the place, but I'm excited all the same!