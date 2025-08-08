Why Does Diddy Keep Trying For Bail? His Lawyer Says There's A Reason He Shouldn't Be In Prison The Public May Not Know About
The recent rejection of bail has put further sentencing options on the table.
With the Diddy trial’s mixed verdict handed down, the next step for the seemingly disgraced music icon comes down to sentencing. As his lawyers explore every possible option that they feel best benefits their client’s well-being, justice also needs to be served according to said verdict.
With that in mind, the legal team behind Sean Combs’ defense has sought bail, with their petitions being unsuccessful. Some would question why they’re so adamant in seeing their client avoid prison, but they’ve actually a reason that hasn’t been discussed a lot during these proceedings.
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Latest Petition To Be Released On Bail Was Denied
Per reporting by Deadline, the request to have Diddy (who’s also being sued, along with his son Christian, on allegations of assault on Combs’ yacht) released on a $50 million bail was denied by Judge Arun Subramanian. This decision was handed down, despite Team Diddy providing a letter from ex-girlfriend Virginia Huynh that claimed he met the metrics to prove himself not to be a flight risk before his October 3rd sentencing. Judge Subramanian explained his rejection of this request, in part through the following remarks:
The crux of the “All About The Benjamins” rapper’s plea is one that ties into the very reason he’s seeking to be released on bail. Tying into the supposedly “horrible things” Diddy has faced in prison, the supposed improvement of Bad Boy Records’ founding father has come from treatment through therapy, that all involved are looking to continue. Which leads to another condition that Combs’ representation may be seeking in the lead up to his sentencing.
According To Diddy’s Lead Lawyer, Home Confinement Could Be An Option
Lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who has been leading Diddy’s legal representation through this matter, spoke with TMZ about the matter at hand a little more in depth. Talking about how Diddy has therapists “lined up…from the outside,” Agnifilo cited the Metropolitan Detention Center he’s being held in as deficient in that line of care, as follows:
In conducting this conversation, TMZ founder and producer Harvey Levin also asked Marc Agnifilo if seeking home confinement would be the “best way to get real professional help.” Taking that ask into consideration, as well as the supposed 1-3 year sentence that may see Diddy in confinement, Agnifilo provided this response:
Despite all of the stories involving Mr. Combs' "swinging" lifestyle, and the results of the recent trial, some think Diddy could still have a career. Others even think that a potential pardon from President Trump could be an option as well.
Regardless of the court's decision, if that hypothetical comeback has any chance of happening, its best chance is likely through a campaign of self-improvement and making amends. We’ll see how things move forward in the meantime, as Sean Combs’ sentencing is scheduled to take place on October 3rd.
