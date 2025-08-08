Donnie Wahlberg Admits 'The Only Tricky Part Of' Filming The Blue Bloods Spinoff, And This Would Honestly Be Annoying

The 2025 TV schedule is all set to bring a familiar face back to the small screen, but in an entirely new environment for fans, as Donnie Wahlberg returns to his long-time role as Danny Reagan on Boston Blue , roughly a year after the final season of Blue Bloods debuted. The New Kids on the Block singer has admitted to having some conflicting feelings about carrying on the Reagan legacy without his former castmates, but now that he’s several weeks into filming the spinoff, he’s opened up about a “tricky” part of the new show that does seem totally annoying.

What Did Donnie Wahlberg Say Is The Tricky Part Of Filming Boston Blue?

Though hopes were high for the possibility that Blue Bloods could’ve been saved from its November 2023 cancelation (with star Tom Selleck, specifically, having thought that a move to streaming would be the obvious answer ), late 2024 still brought about the series finale, and what will likely be the last on-screen Reagan family dinner for quite some time.

Donnie Wahlberg began filming his Boston Blue spinoff with new co-star and Star Trek: Discovery alum Sonequa Martin-Green this summer, and while speaking about the joys of filming in his hometown of Boston with MLB Network’s Intentional Talk , he also revealed a “tricky” aspect I wouldn’t have thought of:

The only tricky part of this show, you know it’s a spinoff of Blue Bloods, and my character Danny Reagan, he’s a New Yorker. So, I’m literally in Boston, finally getting my dream of doing a TV series in Boston, but I’m playing a New York fan across the board. So it’s tricky right now!

Alright, I am not a sports person, but I do understand that the people who are diehard baseball/football/hockey/etc. fans are REALLY FANS. If you’re serious about sports, once you have your teams, that tends to be it, and those are your teams for life. This means that while The Sixth Sense actor can technically enjoy working in his hometown for the foreseeable future, he won’t be able to revel in his Red Sox fandom on the drama, because Danny (gasp!) is only a fan of New York teams. Wahlberg continued:

Yeah, it’s tough playing a New Yorker. But, I think over time my character will learn to acclimate to the city and he’ll have a little soft spot for Boston. He’s moving here, so he’s coming here for a reason! The good news is, he’s not a Yankees fan. He’s a Mets fan and a Jets fan, and that’s it.

Wow. I tell you, this sports fandom really goes deep with some folks, doesn’t it? Well, we’ll all be able to see how Danny deals with his relocation (and hopefully get the reason for it) when Boston Blue debuts in what was the Blue Bloods timeslot, on October 17.