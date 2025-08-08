Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 5 HOH, And How They're Finally Going To Shake Up The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, August 8th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Maybe it's the fact that Keanu Soto keeps winning the veto nonstop, but it's hard to shake the feeling that Big Brother Season 27 has become a bit dull. The CBS reality show was at the top of my most-anticipated list of series on the 2025 TV schedule, and thus far, it hasn't been too exciting. Fortunately, it looks like that's about to change, as the Week 5 Head of Household is looking to shake things up in a big way.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother online and watching the live feeds, and we know who won the HOH. So, here is who won and is already talking about making some significant moves. And let me tell you, I've been waiting to see this for the past month.

(Image credit: CBS)

Ava Won The Week 5 HOH

I had Ava Pearl on my shortlist of Big Brother 27 Houseguests I was worried about, but it looks like I was wrong. She is running the house in Week 5, and while she's played a floater role up to this point and seemed like a non-threat, she's positioning herself to have the most impactful HOH of the season.

(Image credit: CBS)

Ava Is Putting Up People Who Haven't Been Nominated Yet

Ava is looking to shake up the Big Brother house in a big way and finally keep one of the usual suspects off the nomination block. Kelley Jorgensen is seemingly safe this week, despite Ava struggling to remember her name in a conversation with Will Williams. Unfortunately, Keanu Soto won't be afforded that same luxury, but it is worth noting that he isn't her target.

Instead, Ava has her eyes on Week 1 HOH Vince Panaro, who played a part in Jimmy getting evicted in Week 4. Ava also plans on putting up Zach Cornell, who has been on absolutely no one's radar since Big Brother Season 27 started, despite winning $10,000 on premiere night. Finally, we're seeing two new people fight for their lives on the block!

There are a few interesting things that can happen this week that have me very excited. For starters, Zach will have to decide whether he's going to sacrifice his $10,000 to take himself off the block and keep himself safe for the week. I'm assuming he will use it, but he could always win this week's veto first and hold onto it.

Say Keanu wins the veto, and then Zach has to take himself off the block. Ava will be psyched to learn she now has $10,000, but will likely be upset she has to make two renominations. Granted, Ava is counting on making at least one renomination, and has said she'd put up Morgan Pope or Katherine Woodman if she has to. We could legitimately have a week where four people who haven't been nominated in Big Brother yet are put on the block!

All this being said, the week is young, and there's no telling how Ava might change her mind once people start coming down. The temptation to put up Kelley will undoubtedly be strong, and if she can't even remember her name, I doubt Ava is really that concerned about putting her up. Even so, I'm crossing my fingers that we'll finally see Season 27 pick up some steam and get some real drama in the house.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in and see who Ava puts up on Sunday, and as always, keep an eye on the live feeds over on Paramount+