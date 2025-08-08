Machine Gun Kelly Learned A Major Lesson After Sitting With Taylor Swift While Travis Kelce Lost The Super Bowl
Touche.
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, is a big character and Grammy-nominated musician. Fans are gearing up for a new album, while he continues making headlines while coparenting with Megan Fox. MGK recently spoke about performing at the Super Bowl as the Chiefs lost, and the lesson he learned after hanging out with Taylor Swift in Travis Kelce's suite.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a hot couple, and the public is invested in their relationship. The "Shake It Off" singer regularly went viral while attending the Chiefs' games, and MGK was there to perform at the Super Bowl when the team ended up losing the Big Game. In an interview with ABC about his new album, the rock star gave a warning to musicians who might be thinking about a similar gig. In his words:
Yikes. While Machine Gun Kelly was hyped to hang with his friends and the Chiefs and perform at such a big venue, it ended being a less-than-ideal scenario. Because just like fans, he saw the writing on the wall when the NFL team started losing that infamous game. But he still had to stick around to perform at the event.
Later in the same interview, MGK offered more details about how things went on the day of his Super Bowl performance. At the start, everyone was hyped about the game and his show, including Taylor Swift herself. As he shared:
What a bummer. Clearly, this night didn't go the way that any of them were hoping. That includes Swift, who was booed when she appeared on the screen during the game. She was hyped to see MGK perform, although things changed when the Kansas City Chiefs were predicted to lose the game.
The "Alice in Wonderland" singer went on to share how Swift reacted when he asked if she was sticking around after the Super Bowl. Per his memory, she responded:
It sounds like Machine Gun Kelly learned a lesson about taking on certain gigs, especially when his friends and live sports are involved. But at least he got a great story out of it!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Machine Gun Kelly's new album Lost Americana is available now. He's also got a few acting projects lined up, although they're not expected on the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to see what comes next for the multihyphenate.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.