Machine Gun Kelly Learned A Major Lesson After Sitting With Taylor Swift While Travis Kelce Lost The Super Bowl

Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, is a big character and Grammy-nominated musician. Fans are gearing up for a new album, while he continues making headlines while coparenting with Megan Fox. MGK recently spoke about performing at the Super Bowl as the Chiefs lost, and the lesson he learned after hanging out with Taylor Swift in Travis Kelce's suite.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a hot couple, and the public is invested in their relationship. The "Shake It Off" singer regularly went viral while attending the Chiefs' games, and MGK was there to perform at the Super Bowl when the team ended up losing the Big Game. In an interview with ABC about his new album, the rock star gave a warning to musicians who might be thinking about a similar gig. In his words:

Just let me be the only one that could say I've done it. Don't ever sign yourself up for that. Wait to sign the paper until you find out, till third quarter or something. Until it looks like it's going one way or the other.

Yikes. While Machine Gun Kelly was hyped to hang with his friends and the Chiefs and perform at such a big venue, it ended being a less-than-ideal scenario. Because just like fans, he saw the writing on the wall when the NFL team started losing that infamous game. But he still had to stick around to perform at the event.

Later in the same interview, MGK offered more details about how things went on the day of his Super Bowl performance. At the start, everyone was hyped about the game and his show, including Taylor Swift herself. As he shared:

I was in Travis' suite and in the beginning of it Taylor was like 'Hell yeah, we're going to come watch you perform. It's gonna be crazy tonight.' Internally I was stocked like 'What a legendary night this is going to be.' By the third quarter I was looking at that score, I went up to Taylor I was like 'Ya'll aren't coming tonight, huh?'

What a bummer. Clearly, this night didn't go the way that any of them were hoping. That includes Swift, who was booed when she appeared on the screen during the game. She was hyped to see MGK perform, although things changed when the Kansas City Chiefs were predicted to lose the game.

The "Alice in Wonderland" singer went on to share how Swift reacted when he asked if she was sticking around after the Super Bowl. Per his memory, she responded:

She was like 'I don't think so, man. I'll see if I can get him to get out but I don't think.'

It sounds like Machine Gun Kelly learned a lesson about taking on certain gigs, especially when his friends and live sports are involved. But at least he got a great story out of it!

Machine Gun Kelly's new album Lost Americana is available now. He's also got a few acting projects lined up, although they're not expected on the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to see what comes next for the multihyphenate.