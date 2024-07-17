Emma D’Arcy Is ‘Tired Of Being Asked’ About Gendered Awards Categories
The nonbinary star was nominated for Best Actress last year.
As more nonbinary actors have been leading major television and movie projects in recent years, there has been an ongoing discussion within Hollywood regarding if award shows should forgo gendered awards categories (i.e. Best Actress and Best Actor) for gender neutral categories instead. House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy is one of the notable actors who have spoken out about the topic, as they are nonbinary themselves, but recently got honest about the fatigue that comes with it coming up so much.
Emma D’Arcy currently leads Season 2 of Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, and therefore could be in the running again for the Emmys and more awards in the future. While speaking to GQ, D’Arcy was asked about whether talking about de-gendering award categories has become a tiresome topic for them:
D’Arcy has taken up the mantle of being one of the few nonbinary actors in Hollywood with a lot of grace and responsibility over the years. The star started being asked about the topic after they were nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Television Actress - Drama Series category despite being gender nonconforming. At the time of their nomination, Emma D’Arcy called the nomination “beautifully ironic” along with sharing feeling “very privileged” and taking it as a step forward for for LGBTQ+ community. As D’Arcy continued in their recent remarks on the subject:
There does seem to be a burden that comes with being among "the first" for growing representation in Hollywood. They feel they are constantly being named an “expert” on their community and asked what is right, when they don’t necessarily have all the answers to such a complex industry question. D’Arcy recently went viral for being named a nonbinary icon, but that doesn’t mean they asked to be a spokesperson for all nonbinary people. Even so, D’Arcy is very much embracing their place in Hollywood right now.
During the interview, D’Arcy also spoke about Bella Ramsey as another nonbinary actor who leads their own HBO series. The Last of Us actor has gone through a similar experience of being asked these same questions, and dealing with the awkwardness of being nominated as an “actress” when they are gender nonconforming. D’Arcy said this of Ramsey:
Perhaps someday these conversations will be a thing of the past, but for now the conversation remains an ongoing one in Hollywood, as it has yet to be fully addressed and solved. You can see Emma D’Arcy’s incredible performance now on House of the Dragon with a Max subscription.
