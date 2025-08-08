'Kelly Has Always Tried To Keep Things Classy.' More Details About What Was Going On After Ex Brandon Blackstock Got Sick

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died on August 7, and less than one day before that, the singer announced that she’d be postponing her Las Vegas residency . When she made that choice, she noted he was ill, but did not provide details beyond that. Now, after his passing, an insider has opened up about how his family is reportedly doing and what was going on after he got sick.

Clarkson and Blackstock share two young kids, River, who is 11, and Remington, who is 9. According to People , their mom has “been devastated” for them. When their father’s death was announced, we also learned that he’d been battling cancer privately for three years. According to this insider, during that time, his ex-wife was working to “keep things classy” while protecting her family. They said:

When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.

It’s worth noting that after seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce in 2020. The process of finalizing it was drawn out , though, and took two years. Over that time, there was drama about their Montana ranch , and they had to work out custody for their kids ( Clarkson was granted primary custody ), among other things.

However, this source claimed that even though that was a difficult battle, she always prioritized her children’s relationships with their dad. To that point, the insider alleged:

The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful and something she felt terrible about. But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.

Back in 2021, Clarkson talked about co-parenting on The Kelly Clarkson Show, noting that “it’s tough.” She explained that she and Blackstock did “agree on the main things,” however, since they weren’t together most of the time, it was hard.

At the time of this writing, Kelly Clarkson has not publicly commented on his death. However, as stated earlier, she did announce less than a day before he died that she’d be postponing her Las Vegas residency. In her statement, she explained that she was doing it to be “fully present” for her kids after saying that Blackstock had “been ill.”

Also, over the last few months, Clarkson missed episodes of her show, which left people wondering why. There was a rumor that she was absent because Blackstock was sick. However, it was only fully confirmed that he was ill when the singer announced that she’d be postponing her concerts.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the moment, it’s unclear how this tragic loss will impact her future concerts and her show on the 2025 TV schedule . However, as we learn more about that, we’ll keep you posted. Right now, what’s important is she’s spending time with her family and mourning this tragic loss.

We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Kelly Clarkson and her family during this tragic time.