Magic Johnson Shares Funny Take On Why Michael Jordan Is The ‘Strongest’ Athlete He’s Ever Seen
It's hard to argue with this logic.
Earvin “Magic” Johnson is without a doubt one of the greatest basketball players to ever step on a court. However, he’s also one of the most humble figures in the game and has no problem giving other players their flowers. One particular competitor that Johnson has consistently given props to is Michael Jordan, who he played against back in the day. A number of fans and sports historians, of course, consider Jordan to be the greatest all-time baller. Johnson would take that a step further, though, and call him the “strongest” athlete, and he has a funny take on why that’s the case.
Michael Jordan has been widely noted for the laser-focused demeanor that he possessed while on the court. His skills are also considered to be the stuff of legend and, of all the NBA GOATs, he’s arguably the one that gets emulated most frequently. But those elements aren’t actually why Magic Johnson calls him the strongest athlete he’s ever seen. The iconic Los Angeles Laker appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, where the host mentioned that Jordan could play golf, gamble, smoke cigars and stay out all night before a game and still dominate. And that’s when Johnson humorously discussed his strength:
Those who’ve seen ESPN’s The Last Dance (which ironically impacted Magic’s own docuseries) are more than likely aware of the fact that the former Chicago Bull had a number of vices. Still, as Magic pointed out, he never let them negatively affect his performance during a game, and that’s impressive, considering just how much Air Jordan accomplished over the course of his illustrious career.
Of course, while Magic Johnson couldn’t get on that particular level from a physical and mental standpoint, he was absolutely no slouch. He simply had his own method of preparing for a game, which he went on to explain to Shannon Sharpe:
There are different approaches one can take to their craft, and these two couldn’t be any more different. You especially can’t help but marvel at what Michael Jordan was able to accomplish, considering he could pull the occasional all-nighter before a game. Though his former teammate – Scottie Pippen – claimed Jordan “ruined” basketball, his b-ball receipts speak for themselves, and they’ll continue to fuel conversations about the “strongest” athlete for years to come.
To get a better sense of the six-time NBA champion’s mentality, check out The Last Dance, which is available to stream using a Netflix subscription. Those who also want to learn more about Magic Johnson can pick up an Apple TV+ subscription and watch They Call Me Magic.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.