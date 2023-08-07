Man Charged In Treat Williams’ Fatal Motorcycle Accident Speaks Out, Says The Late Actor Was His ‘Friend’

The world lost a bright star this summer in the form of Treat Williams, who died at the age of 71 following a motorcycle accident. A plethora of fellow actors as well as fans paid loving tribute to the late star in the aftermath. All the while, authorities launched an investigation into the crash. On August 1, it was confirmed that a man had been charged as a result of the incident. Said individual has since released a statement and in doing so, stated that Williams was a “friend” of his.

35-year-old Ryan Koss is the person who’s facing legal action in this matter, according to Us Weekly . The man – a native of Dorset, Vermont – has reportedly been charged with grossly negligent operation with death resulting. After the charges were issued, Koss released a statement through his legal representation, specifically his lawyer, Ian Carleton. Koss expressed sadness over the Everwood star’s death and shed some light on the alleged personal relationship they’d had:

I am devastated by Mr. Williams’s tragic passing. I have known Treat for years, both as a member of this tight-knit community and fellow theater maker. I considered him a friend. I know his family feels his sudden loss even more deeply than I do, and I offer my sincerest condolences to them. As for the charges filed against me, in time I am confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the State’s charges are unwarranted.

Ryan Koss is reportedly an actor as well and has served as the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival, per Manchester Journal . The thespian didn’t provide any further details regarding his purported connection to Chesapeake Shores ’ Mick O’Brien actor . And as of this writing, the Williams family has yet to respond to Koss’ claim that he and Treat were friends.

Treat Williams passed away on June 12, which is the same day that the accident occurred. Vermont authorities reported that Williams was riding his motorcycle when Ryan Koss, who was apparently driving a Honda Element SVU at the time, turned into his path. The late Blackbird alum was taken to a hospital in New York, where he was pronounced dead. His official cause of death was determined to be blood loss and severe trauma. Despite the findings from the Bennington County State Attorney, however, Koss contends that he was not in the wrong.

Various actors paid their respects after passed away. Fellow Blue Bloods cast member Tom Selleck as well as Bridget Moynahan were among those who shared their remembrances of the talented actor. Chicago Fire ’s Taylor Kinney also honored his TV dad , recalling he was also a father figure on set. It goes without saying that the deceased star leaves a serious void, and fans are sure to miss seeing him on their screens.

As of right now, Ryan Koss is scheduled to be arraigned in court on September 25. He’s facing a maximum of 15 years in prison as a result of the charge.