The Man Who Attacked Dave Chappelle On Stage Is Now Suing The Venue Where It Happened

It was two years ago that Dave Chappelle was wrapped up in a situation involving a performance he gave at the Hollywood Bowl. While performing his set, a man took to the stage and tackled him. The individual was subdued by security guards, who found that at the time, the attacker possessed a replica handgun with a knife in it. The man eventually accepted a plea deal on two misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to 270 days in jail. Now, he’s filing suit against the venue that welcomed Chappelle in the first place.

Isaiah Lee, the person who took to the stage in 2022, filed suit against the Hollywood Bowl on the grounds of alleged negligent security and battery. The filing, which TMZ obtained, includes purported details of how he was treated by the security team. Lee asserts that he was excessively hit by those who pulled him from Dave Chappelle and even alleges that the entertainer’s own team was allowed to beat him. With that, Lee claims his elbow was intentionally dislocated during the tussle. He says that not only is he still dealing with that purported injury but also back pains and mobility issues. Additionally, Lee says that he was spat on while being subdued.

The now-50-year-old comedian was performing as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival when he was attacked by the then 23-year-old man. Shortly after, Isaiah Lee explained that he tackled the comic because of jokes the comic apparently made at the expense of the homeless and LGBTQ+ communities that evening. In his filling, Lee mentions that he’s bisexual and was also previously homeless. Through his suit, he argues that the Bowl was aware that the Chappelle’s Show creator had a tendency to tell offensive jokes and should’ve taken measures to prevent that from happening.

Details involving the replica gun that the plaintiff had during the show are also mentioned in the suit. He states that the knife gun only fell out of his pocket while he was being subdued and that he didn’t actually wield it while tackling the comedian.

What should be made clear is that Dave Chappelle has not been named a defendant in this case. Isaiah Lee’s gripes only seem to be with the Hollywood Bowl at this point. On that note, the funnyman himself has not commented on the matter as of this writing. Chappelle’s lawyer issued a statement on the matter years ago, after the prosecutor declined to pursue a felony case against Lee. They found the decision on the DA’s part to be a “travesty.”

The incident sparked a number of responses from notable names within the comedy community. Also present at the event was Chris Rock, and he cracked a joke about the ordeal, saying “Was that Will Smith?” He was, of course, referencing his own on-stage situation from the 2022 Academy Awards. David Letterman also joked about the matter when he appeared at the Netflix is a Joke Festival himself that year. When responding, Kevin Hart said he didn’t find it “scary” and expressed his belief that the attacker “getting they ass whipped” sent a message.

Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack coincided with a wave of controversy that surrounded him due to comments he made about transgender people in some of his stand-up specials at the time. Many have taken issue with sentiments he’s shared and has since opened up about people protesting his comedy . Chappelle explained in early 2023 that he’s not upset that people dislike his work, though what bothers him is the notion that he’s not allowed to say it because there are those who take issue with it.

As for Isaiah Lee and his lawsuit, only time will tell how it progresses and whether he’ll seek the restitution he desires. The Hollywood Bowl has also yet to provide comment on the matter, as of this writing.