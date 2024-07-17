Mark Harmon Had Only Two Words For The New Gibbs Actor When He Showed Up For The NCIS: Origins Screen Test

The NCIS franchise is still going strong after 1,000 episodes across more than 20 years, and is gearing up for yet another spinoff this fall on the 2024 TV schedule. For a first in the franchise, there will be a prequel series centered on Mark Harmon’s beloved character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Harmon is serving as executive producer and narrator on NCIS: Origins, but when it came to casting his character's younger self, the actor only had two words to say to actor Austin Stowell.

Playing an already-established and loved character is not easy, and Stowell has some big shoes to fill taking over for Harmon. With the series taking place in 1991, fans will be seeing a new side of Gibbs. While it may seem a bit overwhelming, during a Television Critics Association panel, Stowell shared the wise advice Harmon gave him. It may be short, but it’s definitely the most important one to remember (via USA Today):

It's not the Gibbs the world knows. This is someone broken, searching for his identity. During the screen test, Mark came up to me and gave me two words that I'll remember forever – 'trust yourself.'

Not only is Stowell joining a long-running franchise, but he is bringing fans into this whole new world that’s only been mentioned on NCIS. Harmon’s advice is probably the best advice he could have gotten because it’s not easy. It’s also nice to know that Harmon has been really involved in the new series and taking care of the cast, and it’s likely that the small piece of advice is not the only thing he has shared with them.

The upcoming Gibbs prequel will see him as a newly minted agent at the fledgling Camp Pendleton and joining a ragtag team under the leadership of the legendary Mike Franks. NCIS: Origins will include both new characters and old ones that fans know from NCIS, meaning that Austin Stowell is not the only one who will have some big shoes to fill, and it’s going to be intriguing to see what happens.

CBS revealed a first look at Stowell’s portrayal of Gibbs back in May, and it made me want the series to be here already. Luckily, it won’t be much longer, because as mentioned earlier, NCIS: Origins premieres this fall. CBS is delaying premieres until October, but the wait will certainly be worth it. There is much to look forward to with NCIS: Origins.

It’s hard to tell how the prequel will go, but it already sounds like it’s going to be a good one. Of course, no one will be able to replace Mark Harmon as Gibbs, but Stowell seems to be doing a pretty good job so far. It will also be fun to see what Gibbs was like in the ‘90s, as well as some other fan-favorite agents. Don’t miss the premiere of NCIS: Origins on Monday, October 14, at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS.