The NCIS Franchise Has A Gibbs Prequel Show Coming, And Yes, Mark Harmon Is Involved With It
It’s time to look back at Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ younger years.
Back in September 2021, Mark Harmon exited NCIS early into Season 19, bringing his run as Leroy Jethro Gibbs that stretched all the way back to JAG’s backdoor pilot episodes for the show to a close after nearly 20 years. While it still remains to be seen if Harmon will ever reprise Gibbs on this procedural franchise’s flagship show, word’s come in that we’re not done spending time with this character. It’s been officially announced that a Gibbs prequel show is on the way, and Harmon is involved with it.
CBS has given a straight-to-series order for NCIS: Origins for the 2024-2025 broadcast TV seasons. Beginning in 1991, the prequel will chronicle Leroy Jethro Gibbs beginning his career as a “newly-minted” field agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. It’s there that he’ll forge his place on “a gritty, ragtag team” that’s led by Mike Franks, who was played by Muse Watson on the original NCIS. In addition to narrating NCIS: Origins, Mark Harmon is executive producing alongside his son Sean, who previously played a younger Gibbs for flashbacks in various NCIS episodes, as well as Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North.
It’s important to mention that in Deadline’s writeup of the big news, it was clarified that Sean Harmon will focus on executive producing NCIS: Origins rather than also lead it as the younger Gibbs. That’s a shame, because age-wise, he still could have easily filled the role, Gibbs was born in 1954, making him 37 when NCIS: Origins kicked off, and Mark Harmon’s son was born in 1988, meaning he’ll be 37 too if the prequel makes it to air by fall 2025. Alas, that’s not in the cards, so we now we wait to learn who will inherit the role.
More to come…
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
