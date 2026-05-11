How One 90 Day Fiancé Season 12 Cast Member Is Already Giving Off So Many Red Flags In The Premiere

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé Season 12 premiere "In My Getting Married Era." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I've been hyped for 90 Day Fiancé Season 12 ever since I learned this season was full of fresh faces, though we still have a lot of the same personalities. This is especially true with new cast member Shea McGuire, who was waving all sorts of red flags when talking about his relationship with Annabelle Chua.

After enduring Rick Van Vactor and his cheating issues on Before The 90 Days' latest season, 90 Day fans now have another American cast member to watch who may have issues staying faithful. Out of the worst first impressions I've seen on 90 Day Fiancé, Shea has the worst on the 2026 TV schedule, if not the entirety of the franchise.

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Shea Doesn't Want Annabelle Learning What He's Been Up To, And He's Been Up To A Lot.

Shea is working overtime to try and get Annabelle to the United States on a K1 visa, but that doesn't mean he's been working on being a good fiancé. He outright admitted he likes to party, and while he didn't incriminate himself with details or text messages, he admitted there are things that happen that he wouldn't want Annabelle to know about.

While Shea wasn't going to air out any of his dirty laundry, his ex-wife, Nicole, showed up to tell him she intended to. Nicole was only married to Shea for a month before they were divorced, and their marriage ended partly because he was seeing Annabelle during their marriage. She told her ex she intended to let his incoming fiancé know the type of person he really is, and implied he's been messing around with his best friend's recently divorced daughter. Quite a bomb to drop, and just like that, I'm hooked on this storyline.

Will Shea And Annabelle's Relationship Survive This Drama?

If Shea and Annabelle end up getting married, I'm tempted to think we'll eventually see them on the list of married 90 Day couples who split. To be completely candid, I'm wondering if they'll even get to wedding planning, depending on what evidence Nicole has stacked against him, ready to deliver when she arrives from the Philippines.

The one thing I wonder is how receptive Annabelle will be to Nicole's information, likely knowing that she has an axe to grind, considering Annabelle was responsible for her marriage to Shea falling apart. Given the circumstances, I think it's reasonable to suspect that Nicole has an ulterior motive in bringing all this up.

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CinemaBlend did what digging it could on Shea's Facebook account, and there doesn't seem to be any recent interactions between him and Annabelle. The same is true with her page, though Annabelle hasn't been active since July 2025. It's possible she scrubbed her page of more recent interactions with Shea to keep things a mystery for viewers at home. We'll just have to wait and see how this whole thing plays out, and hope Shea doesn't end up being the next Big Ed Brown.

90 Day Fiancé is on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stream episodes over on HBO Max, and get caught up as Season 12 gets underway!