This Viral Video Of Harry Potter’s Weasley Family Actors Surprising Fans At Studio Tour Is So Wholesome

It’s hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since The Sorcerer’s Stone jump-started the Harry Potter movies. Unsurprisingly, it looks like some Wizarding World festivities have already been initiated to commemorate that major milestone. With that, some of the actors who portrayed members of the wonderful Weasley family recently reunited to surprise the fans. And, lucky for us, that reveal was captured in a truly delightful video that's gone viral.

One of the coolest Potter fan experiences is the Platform 9 ¾ expansion of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter. Being there sounds cool enough on its own, but I can't even imagine being there and getting greeted by Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasly), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley). That's exactly what happened for some lucky muggles when they recently attended the tour. Check out the video, which is on the official Potter Instagram account:

A post shared by Warner Bros. Studio Tour (@wbtourlondon) A photo posted by on

All four Wizarding World alums sure seemed to delight the Harry Potter fans gathered at the 25th Anniversary event. The quartet of Weasley Family actors were quick to make fans' days by taking photos and chat with them. One excited attendee remarked that seeing the British stars brought her back to The Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher's Stone in Great Britain). Overall, I’d say their magical presence was truly the wholesome moment we all needed.

Latest Videos From

The presence of the Potter veterans only added to the already-nostalgic nature of the attraction. As part of it, fans can visit the set of the King’s Cross station and board the Hogwarts Express as intrepid students would. I honestly can't think of a better place to celebrate he 25th anniversary of the fantasy franchise's first movie.

Aside from that, I love that every once in a while, we're treated to a Weasley Family reunion, and those run-ins can happen in a myriad of ways. For instance, We Bonnie Wright and the Phelps twins even reunited at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley in 2014, marking the occasion with a selfie.

Also, in 2024, Wright guest-starred on the Phelps’ Food Network show, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, serving as a guest judge and sharing all kinds of details from her time working on the movies. On top of that, the on-screen siblings reunited in October at a Muggle restaurant in Baltimore, where they enjoyed a “family dinner.” Needless to say, the enduring bond amongst these actors is just so sweet.

I'd like to think that thanks to Wright, the Phelps and Mark Williams reuniting this latest time, some fans now have an experience they'll never forget. If anything, this excitement is a testament to the fact that the Harry Potter film franchise continues to dazzle and entertain even 25 years on. With that, check out the films -- complete with fans' favorite red-headed family -- by streaming them with an HBO Max subscription or a Peacock subscription.