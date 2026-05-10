Tom Hanks Just Answered One Woody Question I Had Regarding Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 is only weeks away from making its debut as part of the 2026 movie schedule, which means fans are close to reuniting with the franchise’s lovable characters. At least one of those famous toys will look a bit different when they show up again, however, as Woody will have gone through a few changes. In the Andrew Stanton-helmed film, the famous cowboy will not only have a bald spot but a gut as well. Now, Tom Hanks – who voices the beloved pull-string doll – is answering a question I’d had about the design.

I actually had the opportunity to speak with Stanton about the response to Woody’s bald spot but wasn’t able to ask about the more practical reason for it. What I’ve specifically wanted to know is exactly what causes the top of Woody’s head to become faded in-universe and, after his gut was revealed, I had the same question. Well, Hanks talked about his character’s new look as part of a piece for EW. During the chat, the fan-favorite actor shared his take on what exactly has caused the cowboy’s dome to fade:

He has been played with to excess. You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again and again, something's gonna chafe. So, yeah, he does have… let's say a worn area on the back of his head.

(Image credit: Pixar)

This seems so obvious in hindsight but, to be completely honest, I never really considered the notion of the constant removal of Woody’s hat being the reason for his bald spot. A part of me wondered if it was just fading on its own over time due to other factors. That aside, the gut aspect of all of this may have seemed like an even bigger mystery to some fans. Well, Hanks and co. have thought of that as well and, again, the answer is quite practical:

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He is not shaped plastic. He is made of stuffing and cloth, and that stuff settles over time.

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Ever since I read that latter quote, I’ve been trying to recall whether I had any stuffed toys as a kid that settled in such ways. Nothing comes to mind right now, though the rationale here definitely makes sense. On the surface, these cosmetic changes to Woody can definitely be played for laughs, but they also represent the passage of time. That notion really hits hard for someone like, who’s old enough to have seen Toy Story 2 in theaters during their childhood. On that note, what this franchise continues to prove is that it can grow with its audience and remain timely at the same time.

Speaking of timely, Toy Story 5 sees Bonnie’s toys facing the rise of technological devices, which are beginning to permeate playtime. That prospect is seemingly what causes Woody to reunite with Buzz, Jessie, Bullseye and the gang. Based on the footage that’s been revealed thus far, this could be a somewhat darker entry in the franchise. At the same time, though, there still seems to be plenty of comedy, and the TS5 trailer also teased some sweet nods to the earlier films.

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Enjoy the magic of the Toy Story films by signing up for a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $11.99 a month, with the first tier being the ad-supported one. Customers can also go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. Or if that doesn't float your boat, save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for an entire year.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the toys end up thriving within the age of tech. Aside from watching the story play out, though, I’ll admittedly also remain focused on Woody’s bald spot and gut. I’m curious as to whether the character just keeps those imperfections or fixes them using a magic marker and some stuffing shuffling techniques.

Toy Story 5 opens in theaters on June 19 and, in the meantime, fans can watch the first four movies using a Disney+ subscription.