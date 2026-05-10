The Incredible Gesture Adam Sandler Makes For Buddy Jennifer Aniston On Mother’s Day
This is so sweet!
It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are great pals. In fact, they’ve been friends for decades, and these days the actors and their partners have date nights together. However, it’s always nice to learn something new about their lovely friendship. Case in point, I just learned about the incredible gesture the Happy Gilmore star and his wife make for the Friends actress every Mother’s Day.
Over the years, Jennifer Aniston has spoken about the challenges she’s faced with IVF and trying to have kids. When Sandler and his wife, Jackie, learned about this, they started to send her flowers every Mother's Day. The actress revealed this during an interview with WSJ (via Harper’s Bazaar), and it came after there was a lot of coverage about her not having children.
Back in 2022, the actress told Allure that she had tried to get pregnant; however, it was very hard for her:
At the time, no one knew about that, and the actress explained how the years and years of speculation surrounding her and the potential to have children impacted her as she was going through IVF:
Overall, Aniston has been open and candid about her journey. And I think it’s so sweet that Sandler and his wife send her flowers every Mother’s Day.
Now, while Aniston does not have kids, she does have fur babies. The Morning Show star has three dogs, Clyde, Lord Chesterfield and Sophie. She often posts about her doggos, too, and it’s the sweetest thing ever. Here’s an example:
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
She’s also big on posting about her friends and the people she loves. This includes Sandler, of course, as she’s featured him and his wife in summer fun photo dumps before.
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It’s truly lovely that Aniston and Sandler have remained such close friends for so long, and that they support each other in such lovely ways (like with flowers on Mother’s Day).
They’ve worked together a few times, on 2011’s Just Go With It and on the popular Murder Mystery movies that are available with a Netflix subscription. They haven’t made a movie together since 2023; however, considering how tight they are in real life, I hope they have a new collaboration coming down the pipe.
For now, though, Sandler has a few projects in the works of his own, while Aniston’s latest season of The Morning Show will hopefully premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. Now, while we wait for all that, you can watch their old movies and appreciate their lovely friendship that features Adam Sandler sending Jennifer Aniston flowers on Mother’s Day.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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