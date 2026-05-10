The Incredible Gesture Adam Sandler Makes For Buddy Jennifer Aniston On Mother’s Day

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are great pals. In fact, they’ve been friends for decades, and these days the actors and their partners have date nights together. However, it’s always nice to learn something new about their lovely friendship. Case in point, I just learned about the incredible gesture the Happy Gilmore star and his wife make for the Friends actress every Mother’s Day.

Over the years, Jennifer Aniston has spoken about the challenges she’s faced with IVF and trying to have kids. When Sandler and his wife, Jackie, learned about this, they started to send her flowers every Mother's Day. The actress revealed this during an interview with WSJ (via Harper’s Bazaar ), and it came after there was a lot of coverage about her not having children.

Back in 2022, the actress told Allure that she had tried to get pregnant; however, it was very hard for her:

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I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.

At the time, no one knew about that, and the actress explained how the years and years of speculation surrounding her and the potential to have children impacted her as she was going through IVF:

Yeah, nobody does. All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.

Overall, Aniston has been open and candid about her journey. And I think it’s so sweet that Sandler and his wife send her flowers every Mother’s Day.

Now, while Aniston does not have kids, she does have fur babies. The Morning Show star has three dogs, Clyde, Lord Chesterfield and Sophie. She often posts about her doggos, too, and it’s the sweetest thing ever. Here’s an example:

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

She’s also big on posting about her friends and the people she loves. This includes Sandler, of course, as she’s featured him and his wife in summer fun photo dumps before.

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It’s truly lovely that Aniston and Sandler have remained such close friends for so long, and that they support each other in such lovely ways (like with flowers on Mother’s Day).

They’ve worked together a few times, on 2011’s Just Go With It and on the popular Murder Mystery movies that are available with a Netflix subscription . They haven’t made a movie together since 2023; however, considering how tight they are in real life, I hope they have a new collaboration coming down the pipe.