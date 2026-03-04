After Best Medicine Added Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes, I Love The EPs’ Takes On Why The ‘Classic’ British Premise Works For American Audiences
From Doc Martin to Dr. Martin Best!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 9 of Best Medicine Season 1 on Fox, called "Doc Martin" and available streaming with a Hulu subscription.
Best Medicine delved further into Dr. Best's backstory in the latest episode, including more details on how the loss of his sister so many years ago broke apart his family. That said, there was a lot of fun to be had in Episode 9 in the 2026 TV schedule before Martin brought up Rosemary, with the arrival of the one and only Martin Clunes, who spent ten seasons starring in Doc Martin, a.k.a. the British show that inspired Best Medicine. Clunes' debut as Martin's dad reminded me of what the executive producers shared about adapting the original show for an American audience.
The arrivals of Robert (Martin Clunes) and Vanessa Best (Judith Ivey) proved that the apple didn't fall terribly far from the tree, with Martin calling his parents by their first names and debating diagnoses with his dad. Clunes wasn't reprising his beloved role, so his casting wasn't a canonical tie between Doc Martin and Best Medicine, but he was certainly playing a doctor so curmudgeonly that he made his son seem downright personable.
I spoke with members of the Best Medicine team at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, with Abigail Spencer shedding light on Louisa and Martin's meet cute. Showrunner/executive producer Liz Tuccillo was also on hand, and she shared why the premise of ITV's Doctor Martin translates well to Fox's Best Medicine:
Liz Tuccillo was certainly onto something about adapting a "classic" story for viewers in the U.S., as Best Medicine was renewed for Season 2 just one day before Martin Clunes arrived on the freshman show, despite early cancellation fears. "Doc Martin" also ended without definitively closing the door on Martin's parents returning, so perhaps Clunes could come back as a guest in the future. Rodney Ferrell, a fellow executive producer, shared his own take on why viewers will want to root for Dr. Best as much as Doc Martin fans rooted for that leading man:
Of course, it's worth noting that Best Medicine being inspired by Doc Martin doesn't mean just some vague similarities. The Fox series is pretty much an American version of the British show, up to and including the doctor having a phobia of blood. That doesn't reflect poorly on the medical dramedy's odds of a long future, however.
The first season of NBC's The Office was practically beat-for-beat taken from Ricky Gervais' BBC original. Not all British shows translate well on the American side of the pond, but Best Medicine could well be an exception to the rule like The Office was. At the very least, we can count on the rest of Season 1 and a Season 2.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Keep tuning in to Fox on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Best Medicine, and catch up on any you might have missed streaming on Hulu. If you want to give ITV's Doc Martin a shot after seeing Martin Clunes on the new Fox show, you can find it streaming for free on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.