One White Lotus Star Just Spoke Up About Helena Bonham Carter's Exit: 'A Different Direction'

Not all good ideas are destined to come to fruition, and The White Lotus’ fourth season is possibly proof of that, as the ongoing production is now more than two weeks removed from the surprising and sudden departure of co-star Helena Bonham Carter. Creator Mike White wrote the part specifically for the Crown vet, but it’s been reported that creative differences were to blame, and the actress allegedly wasn’t “boisterous” enough with her performance. Now, Season 4 co-star Steve Coogan has addressed the situation.

The BAFTA-winning Coogan (whose latest small-screen project Legends hit the 2026 TV schedule on May 7 via Netflix subscription) is one of many top-tier cast members locked in for the France-set storyline that will be partially set at the Cannes Film Festival. It sounds like he’s having quite a good time bringing his character to life, even if he couldn’t exactly spread all the details out willy nilly. Speaking with Deadline on the BAFTA TV red carpet (via X clip), he also shared what he could about Carter’s exit, saying:

It just went in a different direction. It was like, sometimes you find that something isn’t working the way you want it to, in terms of, like, the character and the dynamic of the whole story. So that was just a mutual decision. The whole part was rewritten from scratch.

It's perhaps worth noting that Steve Coogan's vocalized answer wasn't nearly as straightforward as it sounds written out, with much stammering and hemming surrounding the words. (Not as much hawing, though.) It could have been that he wasn't ready to be asked about it — unlikely, given the fan response to Carter leaving the series — but also could be an issue where he's just trying not to accidentally put more blame on one side than the other.

Latest Videos From

The character written for Helena Bonham Carter has been described as a former Hollywood heavyweight attempting to reenter the spotlight with a late-career surge. It doesn't seem like the most pleasant character to be around, and sounded to me like a mash-up between Michelle Monaghan and Parker Posey's Season 3 characters. But we may never know if that comparison tracks at all.

The way Coogan puts it implies that creator Mike White and Carter came to an agreement regarding the future of the project, and that it would be best if she bowed out, as opposed to reworking any of the character elements that were possibly to blame. That sounds strange to me, considering White literally did craft an entirely new character for Laura Dern, who stepped in and joined the show after Carter left. Perhaps that new persona wouldn't have fit the Fight Club co-star's talents as much.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

For all that he was stumbling on his words regarding cast changes, Steve Coogan appeared very pleased to be bringing his multi-genre talents to this lavish vacation-centric production. (Perhaps fitting for filmmaker celebrated for a series called The Trip.) Here's what he had to say about his White Lotus experiences thus far with Mike White:

I’m really enjoying it. He’s quite collaborative. He lets you embellish and improvise, and I’m in my comfort zone.

Steve Coogan is arguably most known around the world for his brilliant performances as TV personality Alan Partridge, and one can only hope that some of the actor's improvising in The White Lotus taps into some of that same headspace. I mean, it would be even better if he was actually playing Alan Partridge on vacation, but that's perhaps a crossover only destined for fan-fic.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The White Lotus will likely continue filming for the next few months, with Season 4 likely hitting HBO in early 2027. Until then, the past three seasons can be streamed in full via HBO Max subscription.